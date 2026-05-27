Meet the 'Macho Man' grandpa from Mulavukad

The clang of iron weights is a familiar sound at P J Varghese’s house in North Kalamassery. On the terrace, the 79-year-old moves steadily through his workout routine, pausing briefly before attempting the next lift.

At an age when competitive sport is usually a matter of reminiscence, Varghese continues to collect medals. His latest feat came at the World Masters’ Power Games 2026 in Goa, where he secured gold in powerlifting, adding another milestone to a sporting journey that has spanned decades.

Since 2012, Varghese has won 26 gold medals in various ‘masters’ categories of powerlifting and weightlifting. The secret of his energy? Consistency, discipline, and resilience.

Interestingly, Varghese found his way to the world of weights almost by chance. Accidental, rather.

“I was quite active in sports and used to play football. But then I had a small accident while playing and hurt my forehead. At that time, my father directed me towards bodybuilding,” he recalls.

Growing up in Mulavukad, a place he still holds close to heart, Varghese began training at the Ernakulam Gym near the South railway station at the age of 13. “At the time, it was one of the few places where young athletes gathered to train seriously,” he says.

“I initially started training in bodybuilding under Master Gopi. Soon I started winning a few titles. That was a big boost.”

In 1967, he won the ‘Kanayannoor Sree’ title in bodybuilding. The following year, he secured the ‘Tall Man Class’ title at the Mr Ernakulam competition. However, his stint in bodybuilding was brief.

“I couldn’t achieve much at the state level. That’s when I started focusing on weightlifting,” he says.