Meet the 'Macho Man' grandpa from Mulavukad

The clang of iron weights is a familiar sound at P J Varghese’s house in North Kalamassery. On the terrace, the 79-year-old moves steadily through his workout routine, pausing briefly before attempting the next lift.
At an age when competitive sport is usually a matter of reminiscence, Varghese continues to collect medals. His latest feat came at the World Masters’ Power Games 2026 in Goa, where he secured gold in powerlifting, adding another milestone to a sporting journey that has spanned decades.
Since 2012, Varghese has won 26 gold medals in various ‘masters’ categories of powerlifting and weightlifting. The secret of his energy? Consistency, discipline, and resilience.
Interestingly, Varghese found his way to the world of weights almost by chance. Accidental, rather.
“I was quite active in sports and used to play football. But then I had a small accident while playing and hurt my forehead. At that time, my father directed me towards bodybuilding,” he recalls.
Growing up in Mulavukad, a place he still holds close to heart, Varghese began training at the Ernakulam Gym near the South railway station at the age of 13. “At the time, it was one of the few places where young athletes gathered to train seriously,” he says.
“I initially started training in bodybuilding under Master Gopi. Soon I started winning a few titles. That was a big boost.”
In 1967, he won the ‘Kanayannoor Sree’ title in bodybuilding. The following year, he secured the ‘Tall Man Class’ title at the Mr Ernakulam competition. However, his stint in bodybuilding was brief.
“I couldn’t achieve much at the state level. That’s when I started focusing on weightlifting,” he says.
The shift paid off. In 1971, he set a state record in the 91kg snatch competition held in Alappuzha.
Varghese later secured employment at the Integral Coach Factory of the Railways through the sports quota. “I balanced work with rigorous training schedules and competitions for 13 years,” he recalls. “The discipline required to manage both got ingrained.”
It was during this period that he suffered a major setback. “During a competition in Kolkata, I was injured while lifting 148kg. I suffered multiple ligament tears in my left leg.” Recovery, he remembers, was painfully slow. “I lost my form,” he says. “Later, a Malayali coach in the team informed me that I might be dropped. That was devastating.”
As Varghese struggled to regain his earlier rhythm, an opportunity through sports opened doors abroad. He moved to the UAE to work with the police force there under the sports quota. “There, too, I continued training and participating in local events,” he says.
Over the years, accolades accumulated, but so did injuries. Persistent ligament issues eventually forced him to undergo surgery at the age of 71.
“A rod was inserted to support my knee,” he says.
But that did not deter his power quest. To Varghese, fear is simply a state of mind. “I have always believed it is something that can be overcome when passion outweighs hesitation. One should punch inhibitions out,” he smiles. “It’s all in the mind.”
Doctors, treatments and surgeries became recurring chapters in his life. Every recovery was followed by a return to training.
Varghese now lives with his wife, daughter and two grandchildren in North Kalamassery. Home life revolves around routines, discipline and family support. “My grandchildren, in particular, are my biggest cheerleaders,” he smiles, doing benchpresses. “I am their macho man. That keeps me going.”
Even now, his days begin early like old times. “I start my workout by about 5am. Then, I head to the church,” he says. “If I don’t train, it makes me uncomfortable — like I forgot to breathe.”
Weights and workouts are no longer just a sport or routine for Varghese, says his wife Leelamma. “It has become inseparable from who he is,” she says.
She reveals his diet too. “He keeps it simple,” she smiles. “He follows a balanced diet. Meals are usually light. Eggs and bananas have always been his preferred sources of protein. Eating on time and proper sleep are treated as important as training.”
Leelamma adds that there are occasional comments from people who suggest that he should finally slow down and give his passion a rest. But those opinions hardly bother him.
“I have been blessed with a supportive family and also doctors who keep me on this path,” he laughs. “No matter at what stage, there will always be one more thing you can do. That’s my policy.”