Trekker mom takes 7-year-old to heights of glory

For seven-year-old Nilan A Sreejith, mountains first existed in stories told through his mother’s tired legs, muddy shoes and photographs from distant trails. Every time Anusree C returned home from a trek, he would ask the same question, “Why can’t I come too?”

That question would eventually take the two of them across snow-covered Himalayan paths to the Everest Base Camp in Nepal, where they stood together holding the Indian flag at 5,364 metres above sea level. Nilan, a Class 2 student of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan School, Kodunganoor, is now being regarded by many as the youngest mountaineer from Kerala to successfully complete the Everest Base Camp trek.

For Anusree, an electrical engineer who now does freelance work, trekking entered her life during a difficult personal phase and gradually became a space of healing. Over the years, she travelled through trails including Agasthyarkoodam, Netravathy, Kudremukh and Chokramudi.

“Trekking always helped me understand myself better. You are away from comfort spaces and forced to adjust to very limited things. It is difficult, but it also shows you your own strength. Every time I came back from a trek, he was observing all of that,” she says.

“Nilan was excited about trekking from a very young age. But most trekking destinations in Kerala do not allow children, so I took him along on smaller hikes near our home and to places such as Kudajadri.”

Searching for places where children were permitted eventually led her to the Everest Base Camp expedition in Nepal. The thought of taking a seven-year-old into one of the world’s most demanding trekking routes frightened both Anusree and her husband, Sreejith, but Nilan’s excitement kept pushing the idea forward.

Soon, the mother and son began preparing for the journey they had spent months manifesting. Daily walks became part of their routine, often covering six to seven kilometres. Nilan also accompanied his mother to the gym, where he did light cardio exercises suitable for his age.

Along with mountaineer Shaikh Hassan Khan and his team, they began their journey from Kerala on May 1. The trek covered several Himalayan locations, including Lukla, Namche Bazaar, Tengboche, Dingboche, Lobuche and Gorakshep before finally reaching Everest Base Camp on May 9. But the journey turned out to be far more difficult than either of them had imagined.

“There were many moments when I thought of quitting,” Anusree recalls. The weather also became one of their biggest challenges. As the altitude increased, so did the cold, exhaustion and discomfort.

“One day, at around 4,400 metres, the cold became unbearable for him, and he cried himself to sleep. That night completely broke me,” she recalls.