A commission under scrutiny: Kerala PSC needs a revamp, say experts

The recent imbroglio surrounding the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) has reignited debate over the efficiency and transparency of the recruitment system.

With protests by aspirants on PSC ranklists drawing national attention over the past week, calls for reform have grown louder. Experts argue that the crisis underscores the need to insulate the commission from political influence.

The controversy comes as the commission marks seven decades of its existence. On November 1, 1956, the Travancore-Cochin Public Service Commission was transformed into the Kerala Public Service Commission, following the formation of the state.

Over the decades, the commission’s membership has expanded, with its sanctioned strength now standing at 21. Prof. M R Baiju is the current chairman.

Today, the PSC faces mounting scrutiny amid multiple probes and allegations involving corruption, irregularities in examinations, discrepancies in exam evaluation, and delays in appointments to various departments. Youth organisations have been staging protests, demanding greater accountability and transparency.

For former PSC chairman K S Radhakrishnan, however, the concerns of those on the ranklists are part of a much larger problem. “The more serious deficiencies lie in the failure to follow established procedures and, in some cases, the absence of clearly defined rules governing the commission’s functioning,” he says.

“Take a look at the Planning Board recruitment case. Prescribed examination procedures were flouted.”