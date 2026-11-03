A courtroom frozen in time at Kerala High Court exhibition

Stepping into the Kerala High Court’s atrium on Sunday was like travelling through the annals of the state’s judicial history. Each artefact at the week-long exhibition, ‘Nyaya Dharshan – Glimpses of the Past’, offers a glimpse into the three streams of Kerala’s judicial history: Travancore, Cochin and Malabar.

Organised as part of the Kerala High Court’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the exhibition has turned the atrium into a treasure trove for history buffs.

From instruments and seals that once held sway over the fates of many to devices used to mete out punishment, palm-leaf documents that served as references for the judiciary of yesteryear, and photographs of prominent figures who shaped the history of the High Court, the exhibits offer a fascinating journey through time.

According to a High Court public relations official, the state’s modern judicial system took shape in the early 19th century. “That was a time when zilla courts and a ‘huzur’ court (headed by a panel of judges) were established in Travancore. Cochin too had subordinate courts and a huzur court of Appeal,” the official says.

“Malabar, then under the jurisdiction of the High Court of Madras, had an equally long tradition of a modern court system.”