Aaraa rocks it with ‘south side’ riffs & rhythm

For Delhi-based band Aaraa, performing at South Side Story recently was more than just another gig. It was a bucket-list moment, one the six-member outfit had spoken about since they first began jamming together.

Nearly two years later, they found themselves on the stage of one of India’s biggest festivals celebrating south Indian music and culture.

An alternative-progressive rock band Aaraa blends south Indian music, including Carnatic compositions, folk rhythms and film melodies with international rock influences.

The idea had been brewing in vocalist and frontman Vijesh Poolakkil’s mind since 2018. “But things finally started taking shape around 2024,” he says.

The first connection came through Instagram, where Vijesh discovered a video of guitarist Roshan Raju playing. Roshan introduced him to drummer Olive Regan, while keyboardist Aadithyan Ramanathan, bassist Ashwin and Akshay Pushpa Manoharan joined through their musical networks.

The six members come from diverse musical and professional backgrounds, but share a connection to their south Indian roots. Vijesh and Ashwin hail from Palakkad, Olive is half Malayali on his mother’s side, while Roshan and Akshay grew up in Malayali families in Delhi. Aadithyan, meanwhile, has Tamil roots.

Their musical training spans Carnatic and Hindustani classical music, Western vocals and rock instrumentation. While Roshan and Ashwin have pursued music professionally, others balance it with demanding careers.