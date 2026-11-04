A Latvian artist's alchemy with fire on display at Fort Kochi

Fire has a way of holding the human gaze. Watch its restless flames dance, and it is easy to lose oneself in the hypnotic movement.

In India, fire is often associated with both purity and destruction. For Latvian artist Arta Raituma, however, it is something else altogether — a creative collaborator.

In her hands, flames become a medium of artistic expression, transforming wooden surfaces into striking works of art.

Arta explores the creative possibilities of the element in her first-ever solo exhibition in India, ‘Dark Flame Streams Bright’, at Kashi Art Cafe in Fort Kochi.

The Latvian artist, who has been living in Keralam for over a year, draws inspiration from the elements around her. A postgraduate from the Art Academy of Latvia, Arta takes us through her journey of discovering her distinctive artistic language.

She began as a classical oil painter. “Then, my thesis supervisor suggested that I try using the element (fire) on the surface rather than just depicting it. That was the initial push that led me to experiment with what I can actually do with flame,” she says.

Her early experiments involved combining fire with acrylic and oil paints. “Gradually, I started thinking about using fewer materials and going for a more pure approach, just organic materials. So, everything here is completely natural,” she says. “It was also one of my aims to just sort of alchemise a wooden surface with flame.”