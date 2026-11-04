Prompt, action, cut! Here comes Keralam's first full-length AI feature film

Last year, filmmaker Krishand R K offered a glimpse of a futuristic world in his film ‘Masthishka Maranam: Frankenbiting of Simon’s Memories’, where AI and real-life actors coexist and enjoy superstar status among audiences.

Now, Pathanamthitta native Shane Sadanandan is taking it a notch above. He is preparing to release his film ‘Googilil Illaatha Oridam ’, which has been made entirely using AI.

“I always wanted to make films. In the past two decades, I wrote about 10 scripts and approached several producers and industry insiders. But the doors never opened for me,” Shane says.

Yet, he was determined to see at least one of his scripts on the big screen. “So when AI became available, I thought, why not?” smiles the 61-year-old.

In April, he began experimenting with Google Gemini, right from the basics of prompt-writing.

‘Googilil Illaatha Oridam (A Place That Does Not Exist on Google)’, he says, is a love story with strong elements of fantasy. “A man named Neerav and a woman named Daksha… it is not just a meet-cute turned romance, but a mix of love, heartbreak, and more,” he says.

One of the biggest challenges, he says, was finding a location that could be described as the most beautiful place on earth. “It had to be extraordinarily beautiful,” says Shane.

“And in my search, I could never find a place that remained so throughout the year. That means I would have had to find multiple locations for the shooting, which could increase the budget.”

Finding a producer seemed daunting. “It is absolutely impossible for a common man to enter the film industry without any connections. And that is why, finally, I decided on this AI adventure,” he says.

The decision came with its own set of challenges. Maintaining continuity, in particular, proved difficult. Gemini generates videos of about 10 seconds for each prompt, and these individual clips have to be edited together to create a feature-length film.

“And in these 10-second videos, maintaining facial features, clothes and even the hand placements and backgrounds proved tough,” Shane explains.

“Even having the driver’s seat on the right side was a bit difficult, as AI generally goes by American standards. We need to keep reminding the bot about every minute detail.”