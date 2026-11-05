Shafeek and Shabana: A duet that dances beyond boundaries

He is like a spark; she is like a stream. He is calm with grit; she is grace in motion. He is energy in its most agile, vigorous form; she is the lyrical counterpart, with fluidity shaping her movements.

Together, Shafeekudeen B K and Shabana P S embody the classical ideal of duet: as Purusha and Prakriti in the elemental sense, and as Tandava and Lasya in the artistic one, much like the primordial dancing couple, Shiva and Parvati.

They also carry forward a celebrated ‘duet’ legacy that started with American couple Ted Shawn and Ruth St Denis, whose example inspired the husband-and-wife team of Uday Shankar and Amala Shankar.

Many such partnerships followed: Nataraj and Shakuntala, Gopinath and Thankamani, Shanta and Dhananjayan, Radha and Raja Reddy, and Chandrasekhar and Jaya.

In recent times, there have been Kiran Subramanyam and Sandhya Kiran, Parshwanath Upadhye and Shruti Upadhye, and Anuj Mishra and Neha Singh Mishra. Kerala has had its own pairs too, such as Shijith Nambiar and Parvathy Menon, and Aswathy and Sreekanth.

Among the illustrious names in this tradition today are Shafeek and Shabana, who have danced together since their wedding in 2009.

Their distinction lies not just in being accomplished artists who share a stage, but in breaking socio-religious barriers as probably the only prominent Muslim couple in India’s classical dance space.

Art, of course, brought them together.

“We knew each other through performances. One day, a common friend introduced me to her. At that moment, something from deep within told me that she was the one,” smiles Shafeek, a senior Bharatanatyam faculty at RLV College of Music and Fine Arts in Tripunithura.