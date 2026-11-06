BKU to Dorothy, a carousel that zooms in on stories

A film plays on the screen as Ramjith A works on an illustration. When there is no film to watch, music fills the room.

For the Kochi-based artist and graphic designer, cinema and music are as much part of his creative process as the tools he uses.

His latest artwork, an infinity-zoom illustration inspired by the film ‘Dorothy’, has taken social media by storm. The video crossed 4 million views within two days of being posted and has now surpassed 6.8 million.

Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj even ended up collaborating on the post, while actor Keerthy Suresh shared the work and commented her appreciation on the post.

But behind the viral numbers is an artist who is finding his own way to tell stories. And that journey began decades ago.

“My interest in art began in school, when I was in 6th grade. My family also influenced me as both my parents and my elder brother dabble in art,” Ramjith says.

Finding encouragement at home in Mannarkkad in Palakkad, his mother, a tailor, became his first critic.

“I used to share whatever I drew with her, and she would give her suggestions,” he adds. He briefly attended drawing classes but discontinued early on and then honed his skills on his own.

Pencils and pens were his favourite. He began by drawing simple scenery and portraits first, often filling the pages of books with sketches, before gradually moving on to more detailed works. Watercolours and other mediums followed later.

“Once my parents noticed that my skills were getting better, they encouraged me to participate in competitions,” he recalls. While in college, he won first prize at a national-level competition at Nehru College, Coimbatore. However, he had to return to Keralam before the award ceremony and missed collecting his certificate and prize.