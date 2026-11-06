Kerala rugby tackles its way towards recognition

Rules are the bedrock of every sport, governing how it is played and preserving the fairness and spirit of competition. Yet, one of the world’s most popular sports is believed to have been born out of a breach of the rules.
Legend has it that, during a football match at Rugby School in Warwickshire, England, in 1823, student William Webb Ellis picked up the ball and ran with it, defying the conventions of the game.
That moment is credited with giving birth to rugby, which has since attracted millions of players and spectators.
India has also seen rugby move beyond its niche status in recent years, gaining visibility through national tournaments, growing international exposure and the achievements of its players on the global stage.
In a recent milestone, India’s Under-20 women’s rugby sevens team registered a historic 17-0 victory over New Zealand’s Maori international team in a match held in Bihar as part of a bilateral series celebrating 100 years of sporting ties between the two nations. The “stunning” news went viral.
Closer home, too, rugby is making a push for a place in Kerala’s sporting conversation.
Ameya Sandeep, a member of the state’s Under-18 girls’ team at the National Rugby Championship 2026, approached the General Education Department after rugby was excluded from the state meet’s manual, despite featuring in the 70th National School Games.
After her request was rejected, she approached the High Court, which directed the state government to take a decision on the matter.
Subsequently, the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights asked authorities to consider including the sport in the October 25-31 meet.
Though rugby was not accommodated in this year’s meet due to logistical constraints, the development has given players and coaches something to look forward to.
What could such a recognition mean for the game’s growth in Keralam?
For Jayakrishnan R, general secretary of the State Rugby Association, the school meet has been “a long-standing aspiration”.
The association, he says, has spent nearly eight years trying to secure a place for rugby in the state’s school sports calendar.
“To make the game more visible, we need to reach out to schools. But when we visit schools as part of our ‘Get Into Rugby’ programme, they ask us why they should give time to a sport that is not included in the sports meet,” Jayakrishnan adds.
“If rugby is included, more schools will be willing to take it up, and more children will get to play.”
The need for that wider reach becomes clearer when one looks at how far the game has come in Keralam. During the 2015 National Games, which was hosted by the state, there were no registered district rugby associations and only around 100 players.
Yet, the state women’s team won bronze at the event. Today, officials note, the association has registered units in all 14 districts, about 120 clubs, and nearly 12,000 players across age groups.
“We were around 23rd or 24th in the national rankings. Now, we are among the top five in almost every category, including sub-junior, junior, senior, men’s and women’s competitions. Kerala’s university team has also been a consistent gold medallist,” Jayakrishnan says.
“But the growth has not been matched by institutional support. The association provides free coaching, but struggles to fund training camps and travel for competitions. We are often forced to ask players to share expenses. We do not have sponsors. Some coaches even volunteer free of cost because we cannot afford to pay them.”
State Rugby Association president Viju Varma points to another concern: the shortage of suitable playing grounds. Rugby, he explains, requires a properly maintained grass surface to reduce the risk of injuries. With few such grounds available, teams sometimes practise on beaches instead.
“The association has struggled to secure regular access to facilities such as Chandrasekhar Nair Stadium and the Lakshmibai National College of Physical Education in Thiruvananthapuram,” says Viju. “The only full-fledged rugby stadium in the state is in Kollam, and it is not well-maintained.”
Recalling an instance when the association sought permission to use Chandrasekhar Nair Stadium, he says the request was turned down over concerns that rugby players would damage the grass.
“These are not museums where we grow grass, right? Focus should be on growing the game, not the grass,” he says.
Viju adds the difficulties continue when players travel for competitions.
“For the past eight years, there has been no Sports Council assistance for players going to national competitions,” he laments.
“They have to travel in general compartments, sometimes without even getting proper seats. How can we expect them to perform at their best? An athlete needs proper food, healthcare, injury management, training facilities and equipment. They need support.”
Athira K P, the first woman from the state to be selected for the senior Indian rugby team, echoes the woes. “When we play for India, we have a physio, nutritionists, a psychologist and two coaches. There is a proper support system,” she says.
“But when we represent Keralam, we have to manage our own food, accommodation and other expenses. Many players cannot afford to attend competitions because of this.”
Athira, who hails from Palakkad, began playing rugby in 2021 while studying at Vimala College in Thrissur. Initially a basketball player, she was introduced to rugby by a coach. Soon, she progressed from her college team to the Calicut University side, the Kerala team and eventually the national squad.
“Despite the neglect, rugby is becoming more popular in Kerala. The growing participation gives me hope,” she says.
At an inter-collegiate tournament, we had around 22 men’s teams and eight to 10 women’s teams. I want to see the sport grow further; we have the potential. For that, we need more support.”
Kasinadh Saneesh, the first player from Kerala to be selected for the junior men’s Indian rugby team in 2024, entered the sport through athletics.
While training at an athletics academy in Kozhikode, he was drawn to rugby’s combination of running, ball skills and physical contact.
“Some people assume rugby is dangerous. It is not. However, one needs patience to get a hang of the game,” he says. “I am happy to see the growing interest in it. With just a small supportive push, Keralam can shine brighter.”
After making the Kerala team, Kasinadh attended a national camp with three other players from the state. He was the only one selected for the Indian squad and later represented the country at the Asia Rugby Emirates Sevens. But the achievement did not spare him the difficulties of travelling for competitions.
“During the Khelo India Youth Games, I had to travel in a train’s general compartment and sit near the toilet. I fell ill, and could play only the first half of a match,” Kasinadh recalls.
Senior coach George Arogyam, who serves as the rugby development officer of the association, calls for more awareness about the game.
“People think it is just people fighting over a ball,” he says, explaining that rugby is a tactical contact sport with strict rules on tackling and player safety.
“Integrity, passion, solidarity, discipline and respect are at the heart of rugby. These values are reflected in the way the game is played and how players conduct themselves on and off the field.”
George adds that the association hopes rugby will be included in the School Sports Meet next year, stressing that “recognition must be backed by better facilities and financial support”.