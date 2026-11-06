Kerala rugby tackles its way towards recognition

Rules are the bedrock of every sport, governing how it is played and preserving the fairness and spirit of competition. Yet, one of the world’s most popular sports is believed to have been born out of a breach of the rules.

Legend has it that, during a football match at Rugby School in Warwickshire, England, in 1823, student William Webb Ellis picked up the ball and ran with it, defying the conventions of the game.

That moment is credited with giving birth to rugby, which has since attracted millions of players and spectators.

India has also seen rugby move beyond its niche status in recent years, gaining visibility through national tournaments, growing international exposure and the achievements of its players on the global stage.

In a recent milestone, India’s Under-20 women’s rugby sevens team registered a historic 17-0 victory over New Zealand’s Maori international team in a match held in Bihar as part of a bilateral series celebrating 100 years of sporting ties between the two nations. The “stunning” news went viral.

Closer home, too, rugby is making a push for a place in Kerala’s sporting conversation.

Ameya Sandeep, a member of the state’s Under-18 girls’ team at the National Rugby Championship 2026, approached the General Education Department after rugby was excluded from the state meet’s manual, despite featuring in the 70th National School Games.

After her request was rejected, she approached the High Court, which directed the state government to take a decision on the matter.

Subsequently, the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights asked authorities to consider including the sport in the October 25-31 meet.

Though rugby was not accommodated in this year’s meet due to logistical constraints, the development has given players and coaches something to look forward to.

What could such a recognition mean for the game’s growth in Keralam?

For Jayakrishnan R, general secretary of the State Rugby Association, the school meet has been “a long-standing aspiration”.

The association, he says, has spent nearly eight years trying to secure a place for rugby in the state’s school sports calendar.

“To make the game more visible, we need to reach out to schools. But when we visit schools as part of our ‘Get Into Rugby’ programme, they ask us why they should give time to a sport that is not included in the sports meet,” Jayakrishnan adds.

“If rugby is included, more schools will be willing to take it up, and more children will get to play.”