‘I wanted a break from Don Sebastian’ says actor Sagar surya

Don Sebastian in ‘Pani’ is not a character audiences would easily forget. The role catapulted actor Sagar Surya into the spotlight. Restless and impulsive, Don soon became one of those villains people absolutely loathe.
Sagar established himself after ‘Pani’. However, the challenge was finding a role that could take him out of Don’s shadow, seeking characters that offer a departure from the familiar.
From playing the menacing Don in ‘Pani’ to the comic Punyalan in ‘Prakambanam’, Sagar has explored markedly different shades of performance. With a slate of varied projects ahead, including ‘Bouma’, a mystery thriller set for release on November 12, the actor is keen to keep experimenting.
In a conversation with TNIE, he talks about ‘Bouma’, navigating the attention that comes with recognition, choosing diverse roles and the many avatars he hopes to pull off on screen.
Tell us about ‘Bouma’. How did the project come to you?
‘Bouma’ is written and directed by Rejin S Babu. His debut film, ‘Pendulum’, was critically acclaimed and had a very different mood. He is a director with an interesting thought process. He also likes to explore different kinds of filmmaking.
He approached me after watching ‘Pani’. When I heard the story, I found it very fresh. It also has several layers and mystery elements. I liked
‘Pendulum’ a lot, so I was quite excited when he approached me.
Since the film is built around mystery, we cannot reveal certain aspects of it. But we all have high hopes for it. An audience that enjoyed films such as ‘Eko’, ‘Kishkindha Kaandam’ and ‘Bramayugam’ will definitely like ‘Bouma’ too.
The film is described as a mystery thriller, while the trailer also hints at a horror element. Can you give us a glimpse of what to expect?
I play Jacob, a food delivery boy, and Revathy Sharma plays my co-star. The story follows two characters, their journey, and several others who come into their lives along the way.
It is a big film, especially in its technical aspects. Several state and national film award winners, including composer Christo Xavier, cinematographer Sharan Velayudhan, editor Sooraj E S, and production designer Appunni Sajan, are part of the team. Bhavana Studios is distributing the film. We are all very excited and waiting to see how audiences receive it.
The film also has an ensemble cast...
There are 53 actors in this film. Every day on the set was a learning experience. Working with experienced actors like Vineethettan and Dileeshettan, who have spent years in the industry and bring so much to their performances, was a great opportunity. The way they approach a scene, and the conversations I had with them... I learnt something from them every day, knowingly or unknowingly.
An opportunity to work with them is a blessing for any actor. I tried to make the most of it.
It is produced by Bassam Kadhiyar under the banner of Atus Films. This is his first film as a producer, and he has chosen to back such a big project for his debut. So I believe this film will also introduce a promising director and producer to Malayalam cinema.
After ‘Pani’, did you consciously choose a humour-driven role in ‘Prakambanam’?
Yes. I always try to choose different kinds of roles. I feel that is the only way to show our potential as actors.
After ‘Pani’, I did get offers to play villains, though not many. But I wanted to try a humorous role. Also, after ‘Pani’, Don Sebastian was stuck with me for a long time, and I wanted to break that.
‘Prakambanam’ gave me that opportunity, and I was happy that the audience appreciated my character.
You have spoken about how difficultit is to impress a Malayali audience and, more importantly, sustain that impression. How do you look at those expectations now?
Malayali audiences have a very good sense of cinema. They watch films from around the world and have diverse cinematic knowledge. They know exactly what works and what doesn't. So, impressing them has never been easy.
After 'Pani', the recognition I received has naturally increased expectations. Sometimes, I feel the pressure to live up to them. As an actor, I try to give my best in every role, entertain the audience, and make sure they like my performances. But staying relevant and creating an identity is not easy in this industry. I am just trying to make the best use of the opportunities that come my way.
What kind of roles are you looking forward to doing?
I want to do roles where I can perform. Dileepettan is one of my favourite actors. He has done such a variety of roles, something I really admire. I would love to do characters that offer that kind of scope. I also like intense roles, such as Kalabhavan Mani chettan's performance in 'Vasanthiyum Lakshmiyum Pinne Njaanum'. I would also love to do action films like 'Kill'.
Which is harder: making an audience fear you or making them laugh?
Making people laugh is definitely harder. Comedy needs a lot of contributions from co-actors. The story, comic timing, and spontaneity also matter. We have to understand what kind of humour will work with today's audiences. There is also a limit to how far you can take a joke before it becomes repetitive or goes overboard. So I think comedy is one of the toughest things to do, but I also really enjoy it.
What are your upcoming projects?
'Zera', directed by Sujith Vaassudev, is almost complete. It is a big film. I cannot reveal much about that now. The next is 'Albhutha Dweepu 2', directed by Vinayan sir, which is set to begin shooting soon. Apart from these, I have two more films that are yet to be announced.
'Albhutha Dweepu' has a special place among Malayalam film audiences. What does being part of its sequel mean to you?
Vinayan sir is one of my favourite directors. He has introduced so many new faces through his films. Being part of the sequel to a film loved by so many people across generations makes me really happy.
Guinness Pakru chettan and I are playing the lead roles. Like every Vinayan film, this will be an experiential one. I can see how dedicatedly he is working on it, and that makes me even more excited. I am very happy that he considered me for this project.
What is your long-term goal as an actor?
For now, I just want to do my best and be part of good films where I can deliver good performances. Ultimately, I want to keep doing what I love the most, acting, and do it in peace. If I have that, everything else will fall into place.