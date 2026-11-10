‘I wanted a break from Don Sebastian’ says actor Sagar surya

Don Sebastian in ‘Pani’ is not a character audiences would easily forget. The role catapulted actor Sagar Surya into the spotlight. Restless and impulsive, Don soon became one of those villains people absolutely loathe.

Sagar established himself after ‘Pani’. However, the challenge was finding a role that could take him out of Don’s shadow, seeking characters that offer a departure from the familiar.

From playing the menacing Don in ‘Pani’ to the comic Punyalan in ‘Prakambanam’, Sagar has explored markedly different shades of performance. With a slate of varied projects ahead, including ‘Bouma’, a mystery thriller set for release on November 12, the actor is keen to keep experimenting.

In a conversation with TNIE, he talks about ‘Bouma’, navigating the attention that comes with recognition, choosing diverse roles and the many avatars he hopes to pull off on screen.

Tell us about ‘Bouma’. How did the project come to you?

‘Bouma’ is written and directed by Rejin S Babu. His debut film, ‘Pendulum’, was critically acclaimed and had a very different mood. He is a director with an interesting thought process. He also likes to explore different kinds of filmmaking.

He approached me after watching ‘Pani’. When I heard the story, I found it very fresh. It also has several layers and mystery elements. I liked

‘Pendulum’ a lot, so I was quite excited when he approached me.

Since the film is built around mystery, we cannot reveal certain aspects of it. But we all have high hopes for it. An audience that enjoyed films such as ‘Eko’, ‘Kishkindha Kaandam’ and ‘Bramayugam’ will definitely like ‘Bouma’ too.

The film is described as a mystery thriller, while the trailer also hints at a horror element. Can you give us a glimpse of what to expect?

I play Jacob, a food delivery boy, and Revathy Sharma plays my co-star. The story follows two characters, their journey, and several others who come into their lives along the way.

It is a big film, especially in its technical aspects. Several state and national film award winners, including composer Christo Xavier, cinematographer Sharan Velayudhan, editor Sooraj E S, and production designer Appunni Sajan, are part of the team. Bhavana Studios is distributing the film. We are all very excited and waiting to see how audiences receive it.