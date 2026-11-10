Kalanchoe: The blooming succulent

We all love succulents. Easy, compact plants that can thrive even when neglected. And among succulents, Kalanchoe is a beautiful tropical plant that can grow indoors, and guess what?

It can also gift your garden a colourful bloom. Kalanchoe (Kalanchoe blossfeildiana) is a native Madagascar shrub. With its mushy, plasticky leaves and long-lasting blooms, it has become a staple part of table decor in recent years.

When well cared for, this plant can give you tiny flowers in pink, yellow, red, orange, white or peach, adding charm to your indoor plant collection. In this article, let’s see how to grow it well.

This plant can be easily grown into a pot-sized shrub even from a tiny rooted stem. It thrives inside your house in any corner indirectly lit by sunlight for 6 to 8 hours.

Exposure to direct sun for long hours will scorch its squishy leaves. If your plant starts to stretch or become leggy, move it closer to a window to help maintain compact, strong growth.