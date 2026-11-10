The viral Kerala home built around a mango tree

A few weeks ago, a social media post went viral across the world. It featured just four images of a rural Kerala home and a mango tree.
What made them travel far and wide was a beautiful detail — a tree growing right inside the house. The sprawling 6,250 sq ft property, named ‘Kaavu’ (sacred grove), is located at Irinjalakuda in Thrissur.
Sharan K R, a software engineer, wanted to rebuild his ancestral home “without losing its connection with nature and the past”. He had a discussion with architect Arjun Joshi of Naked Volume.
“My main requirement was preserving the trees here,” says Sharan. “I wanted this local mango tree, a rare variety called Mayilpeeli, to be here even after building a new house. I grew up relishing its fruits. They are very sweet.”
‘Kaavu’, also referred to as ‘Shivoham’ in discussions, is one of Arjun’s latest projects, where nature blends seamlessly with the built environment. “The mango tree is the heart of the home,” he says.
During mango season, the fruits can be plucked by hand from inside the house. “That’s like a dream, isn’t it?” asks the architect.
Every room, Arjun says, opens into the courtyard where the tree stands proudly. Whether one moves from the kitchen to the bedroom, downstairs to upstairs, or into the study, the courtyard is impossible to avoid.
“The courtyard becomes the green space inside the home, where everyone gathers together,” he says.
This mattered particularly to Sharan, whose family of six — his wife, two children and parents — wanted a spacious, modern home that retained the character of their ancestral house that stood there.
“As an architect, my principle has always been to preserve the heritage of Kerala architecture while blending it with modern practices,” Arjun explains.
This philosophy is evident in almost every aspect of ‘Kaavu’. The tiles, sloping roof, wooden elements and other relics salvaged from the old house before its demolition, the nadumuttam (central courtyard) and the puja area beside it, the front yard and the Athangudi floor tiles — everything evokes an old-world charm.
“One of the main complaints of people living in houses with tiled roofs is that they inevitably leak during the monsoon. Having concrete panels underneath takes care of that issue,” he says.
Inside, however, is a whole different world. Expansive glass windows, strategically positioned to maximise natural light while minimising heat, illuminate the interiors.
“The tree needs sunlight. That was one priority. A glass roof above it can be opened during the day and closed at night or when it rains,” says Arjun.
“Evenings are particularly breathtaking. The light creates art in the air and on the glass. It is a spectacle.”
The interiors, meanwhile, are minimal, allowing the tree and other plants to take centre stage. “The woodwork does not feature the elaborate designs found in old homes. The railings are simple and functional. The home is not a closed box,” Arjun says.
Another important consideration was ensuring that the tree’s roots and branches remained unharmed during construction. “We managed it with a bit of careful planning,” he says.
Even the elevator in the three-storey bungalow follows this philosophy, with no conspicuous industrial design to interrupt the aesthetics. Everything flows around the tree.
“Ultimately, the tree became the spiritual core of the home,” says Sharan.
“The puja room is nearby, not a separate entity, but coherently placed next to the courtyard, where everything converges,” he says.
Nearby, there is a unique Shiva sculpture, something Sharan says was not easy to source. “In Kerala, Krishna and Ganapathi idols are more common,” he notes.
For his wife Dipthi M B, who is a teacher, the house is more than an architectural achievement. It was an emotional experience. “I cried as I first stepped into the newly built home,” she says.
“Nature, love, peace and togetherness. And that is what our home is.”
The couple’s youngest has attempted to climb the mango tree once, but Dipthi and Sharan are keeping a close watch, hoping the children will wait before attempting “their own Tarzan adventures”.
“Now, we don’t have to pick the mangoes up from the ground; we can pluck them directly from the tree,” Dipthi laughs.
This is one of four projects by Arjun, whose building philosophy is guided by nature and traditional Kerala architecture. ‘Kaavu’, he believes, is a testament to that spirit.
Kaavu core
6,250 sq ft property
The courtyard where the mango tree stands is the heart
Built blending Kerala traditional architecture and modern design concepts
House has all modern amenities, including a lift
Architect speaks
The tree needs sunlight. That was one priority. A glass roof above it can be opened during the day and closed at night or when it rains. Evenings are particularly breathtaking. The light creates art in the air and on the glass. It is a spectacle, Arjun Joshi, architect