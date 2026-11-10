The viral Kerala home built around a mango tree

A few weeks ago, a social media post went viral across the world. It featured just four images of a rural Kerala home and a mango tree.

What made them travel far and wide was a beautiful detail — a tree growing right inside the house. The sprawling 6,250 sq ft property, named ‘Kaavu’ (sacred grove), is located at Irinjalakuda in Thrissur.

Sharan K R, a software engineer, wanted to rebuild his ancestral home “without losing its connection with nature and the past”. He had a discussion with architect Arjun Joshi of Naked Volume.

“My main requirement was preserving the trees here,” says Sharan. “I wanted this local mango tree, a rare variety called Mayilpeeli, to be here even after building a new house. I grew up relishing its fruits. They are very sweet.”

‘Kaavu’, also referred to as ‘Shivoham’ in discussions, is one of Arjun’s latest projects, where nature blends seamlessly with the built environment. “The mango tree is the heart of the home,” he says.

During mango season, the fruits can be plucked by hand from inside the house. “That’s like a dream, isn’t it?” asks the architect.

Every room, Arjun says, opens into the courtyard where the tree stands proudly. Whether one moves from the kitchen to the bedroom, downstairs to upstairs, or into the study, the courtyard is impossible to avoid.

“The courtyard becomes the green space inside the home, where everyone gathers together,” he says.

This mattered particularly to Sharan, whose family of six — his wife, two children and parents — wanted a spacious, modern home that retained the character of their ancestral house that stood there.

“As an architect, my principle has always been to preserve the heritage of Kerala architecture while blending it with modern practices,” Arjun explains.