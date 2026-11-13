A stolen phone, a dating app, and an unlikely trail

What initially appeared to be a routine mobile phone robbery complaint at Ernakulam North Police Station turned into an unusual investigation involving a dating app, a chance encounter beneath a bridge and three men who exploited the circumstances.

It began when a man from Pathanamthitta approached the police, alleging that three men had assaulted him beneath North Bridge in Ernakulam and snatched his phone after forcing him to reveal the password.

The accused had allegedly transferred around `9,800 from his Google Pay account before fleeing with the device.

The complainant said he arrived in Ernakulam around 6pm to explore the city with a person he met on a dating app.

The complainant could not provide the person’s full name, address or photograph. With his phone stolen, accessing or retrieving the conversation was difficult.

“We initially suspected that the person he had met and the people who robbed him could be part of the same gang. We had no name, photograph or other identifying details. The only lead was the dating app itself,” recalled a police officer.

With limited leads, the police accessed the app from another phone. With the complainant’s assistance, they browsed profiles and identified the person he had met.

The profile belonged to a man named Athul (name changed).

The investigators initiated a conversation online. Its proximity feature helped them narrow down his location.

The trail eventually led them to a private firm where Athul worked as an accountant.