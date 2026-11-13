From the fabric of time: Jinson Abraham’s journey through forgotten histories

Hold close what has been forgotten or ‘Marannathine cherthupidikkuka’. This is the ethos that defines Jinson Abraham’s personal work as a photographer.

His work excavates histories that have fallen through the cracks of collective memory — the labour of women who built Keralam’s coir industry, the struggles over how women could dress, and the lives of people rarely found in history’s portraits.

Through his continuing project ‘Kollavarsham’, Jinson is piecing together this scattered inheritance and restoring forgotten histories to the visual record. It is a different pursuit for someone whose career began in fashion, celebrities and people in the public eye.

Jinson was working as a software developer when he bought his first camera. Photography was a hobby until a company he worked in launched a lifestyle magazine in Kochi. He began taking photos for the publication and soon found the medium offered him something his software job did not.

“I realised that photography was what made me happy. When people began appreciating my pictures, I thought I should take it seriously,” he says.

A self-taught photographer, he learnt through practice and by working alongside established photographers in Keralam. He eventually became the chief photographer and has worked with several prominent actors, including Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Aparna Balamurali and Rima Kallingal.

Looking back, Jinson recalls two assignments that changed the way he understood the medium. The first was a 2015 jewellery advertisement featuring actor Shruti Menon. In the photo, she was bare from the waist up, wearing only heavy traditional gold and heirloom bridal jewellery. The image sparked controversy. In 2017, he photographed the breastfeeding awareness cover for another lifestyle magazine, which sparked a nationwide debate and received international coverage.