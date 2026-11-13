The art of airbrushing: How Arjun Ananth paints on almost anything

With an airbrush in hand, Arjun Ananth, a 29-year-old Kochi-based artist, creates intricate designs with remarkable precision. Bringing life to everything from helmets and T-shirts to motorcycle parts, walls and canvases.

His videos showcasing the painstaking process have been gaining traction on social media, drawing viewers in with the sheer detail of his work.

His entry into the world of art has quite a unique origin story. A student of Physics-Instrumentation at Maharaja’s College in Ernakulam, he used to draw illustrations for fellow students in their lab records, particularly for Botany and Zoology.

He also made posters and boards for political events in the college. “I was active in student politics, and that eventually led to my suspension. I was in police lock-up for two days. Ironically, it was for drawing graffiti on a wall,” he laughs.

Undeterred by the events, he directed his passion in a better direction and joined the RLV College of Music and Fine Arts.

“It was here that my artistic journey began taking shape. I also discovered airbrushing while watching the television show ‘Counting Cars’ on ‘History TV’. Something drew me towards it, and I started to explore my options,” he says.