When AI helps farmers plan better

When it comes to farming, pest infestation is a major worry for farmers. Of course, there are chemical and organic pesticides available in the market.

However, many complain that applying pesticides doesn’t yield the required results. Often, things go sideways, and farmers pay the price.

This is where technology comes into play. ‘Revin Krishi’, a startup incubated at IIT Palakkad in 2023, is using technology to make scientific farming practical and accessible.

According to Dr Sreenath Vijayakumar, associate professor at IIT Palakkad, Revin Krishi was born from the need to make scientific farming practical and accessible.

“Farmers face unpredictable weather, rising cultivation costs, water constraints, and pest and disease pressures. However, many still lack reliable, timely information specific to their crops. General advisories often fail to capture differences in local weather, soil, and crop conditions,” he says.

“We combine hyperlocal information using AI to turn data from farms into useful insights and advisories. This helps farmers make informed decisions about irrigation, crop care, and input use, reducing avoidable expenditure and improving productivity,” says Sreenath.

According to him, their purpose was to make scientific farming easier through trustworthy information, practical guidance, and measurable results.