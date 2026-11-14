Aprons on! Seven easy recipes children can make at home

The kitchen can be a fun place. This Children’s Day, encourage the little ones to put on their aprons and try their hand at a few easy recipes.

Cooking is an essential life skill that can teach children independence and bring out their creativity. It can also help in introducing them to new flavours and ingredients. It’s also an engaging way to experiment, make a little mess and learn patience through trial and error. With a little help and supervision from adults, cooking can be joyful and bring the family together, while giving children a sense of accomplishment. After all, the best part of cooking is getting to enjoy the results! Here are a few recipes to try.

Microwave mug brownie

Ingredients

All-purpose flour: 4 tbsp

Cocoa powder: 2 tbsp

Sugar: 3 tbsp

Milk: 3 tbsp

Vegetable oil: 2 tbsp

Chocolate chips: 1 tbsp

Vanilla essence: ¼ tsp

A pinch of salt

Method: In a microwave-safe mug, combine the flour, cocoa powder, sugar and salt. Add the milk, oil and vanilla essence. Mix until there are no dry lumps. Stir in the chocolate chips. Microwave on high for 60-90 seconds, checking after a minute. Carefully remove the hot mug from the microwave and let it cool. Allow it to cool slightly before eating. The brownie should be moist in the centre.