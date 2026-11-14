Aprons on! Seven easy recipes children can make at home

The kitchen can be a fun place. This Children’s Day, encourage the little ones to put on their aprons and try their hand at a few easy recipes.
Cooking is an essential life skill that can teach children independence and bring out their creativity. It can also help in introducing them to new flavours and ingredients. It’s also an engaging way to experiment, make a little mess and learn patience through trial and error. With a little help and supervision from adults, cooking can be joyful and bring the family together, while giving children a sense of accomplishment. After all, the best part of cooking is getting to enjoy the results! Here are a few recipes to try.
Microwave mug brownie
Ingredients
All-purpose flour: 4 tbsp
Cocoa powder: 2 tbsp
Sugar: 3 tbsp
Milk: 3 tbsp
Vegetable oil: 2 tbsp
Chocolate chips: 1 tbsp
Vanilla essence: ¼ tsp
A pinch of salt
Method: In a microwave-safe mug, combine the flour, cocoa powder, sugar and salt. Add the milk, oil and vanilla essence. Mix until there are no dry lumps. Stir in the chocolate chips. Microwave on high for 60-90 seconds, checking after a minute. Carefully remove the hot mug from the microwave and let it cool. Allow it to cool slightly before eating. The brownie should be moist in the centre.
Peanut butter banana sushi
Ingredients
Whole wheat bread: 2 slices
Banana: 1
Peanut butter: 2 tbsp
Honey: 1 tsp
Crushed roasted peanuts: 2 tbsp
Method: Flatten the bread slices using a rolling pin. Spread peanut butter evenly over them and drizzle a little honey. Place a banana along one edge and roll the bread tightly around it. Slice into bite-sized rounds and roll the exposed sides in crushed peanuts.
Cheesy potato pops
Ingredients
Potatoes (boiled and mashed): 2
Grated cheese:
½ cup
Sweet corn:
¼ cup
Breadcrumbs:
½ cup
Cornflour: 2 tbsp
Mixed herbs:
½ tsp
Pepper powder: ¼ tsp
Salt: to taste
Oil: 1 tbsp
Method: Combine the mashed potatoes, grated cheese, sweet corn, cornflour, mixed herbs, pepper and salt in a bowl. Mix well and shape into small balls. Roll each ball in breadcrumbs. Shallow fry them in a pan or an air fryer basket, brush lightly with oil and cook at 180°C for 10-12 minutes, turning once, until golden and crisp.
Rainbow fruit skewers with chocolate dip
Ingredients
Watermelon (cubed): ½ cup
Pineapple (cubed):
½ cup
Banana (sliced): 1
Kiwi (cubed): 1
Grapes: ½ cup
Dark or milk chocolate: ½ cup
Butter: 1 tsp
Method: Wash and prepare the fruits, cutting them into bite-sized pieces. Arrange the fruits in rainbow patterns on blunt-ended skewers. For the dip, melt the chocolate with butter using a double boiler or microwave. To use the double-boiling method, place the chocolate and butter in a heatproof bowl set over a saucepan of gently simmering water, ensuring the bottom of the bowl does not touch the water. Stir until smooth and serve alongside the fruit skewers.
Strawberry yoghurt popsicles
Ingredients
Strawberries (chopped): 1 cup
Thick yoghurt: 1 cup
Honey: 2 tbsp
Vanilla essence:
¼ tsp
Milk: 2 tbsp (optional, to adjust consistency)
Method: In a blender, combine the strawberries, yoghurt, honey and vanilla essence. Blend until smooth. Children can help measure and add the ingredients. Pour the mixture into popsicle moulds, leaving a little space at the top for expansion. Insert the popsicle sticks and freeze for at least 5-6 hours.
Chicken tikka burgers
Ingredients
Mini burger buns: 6
Boneless chicken (minced): 250 g
Ginger-garlic paste: 1 tsp
Kashmiri chilli powder: ½ tsp
Garam masala: ¼ tsp
Cumin powder: ¼ tsp
Coriander leaves (chopped): 1 tbsp
Lemon juice: 1 tsp
Cornflour: 2 tbsp
Breadcrumbs: ½ cup
Salt: to taste
Oil: 2 tbsp
For assembling:
Mint chutney: 3 tbsp
Mayonnaise: 2 tbsp
Cheese slices: 2
Onion (sliced): 1
Tomato (sliced): 1
Cucumber (sliced): 1
Method: In a bowl, combine the minced chicken with ginger-garlic paste, chilli powder, garam masala, cumin powder, coriander leaves, lemon juice, cornflour and salt. Mix well and refrigerate for 15 minutes. Shape the mixture into small, flat patties and coat lightly with breadcrumbs. Shallow-fry the patties in a pan with oil over medium heat until golden brown and cooked through. Lightly toast the burger buns. Mix the mint chutney and mayonnaise and spread it over the bottom halves. Place a chicken patty on each bun, followed by cheese, onion, tomato and cucumber slices. Cover with the other half of the bun.
Mini bread pizzas
Ingredients
Bread slices: 4
Pizza sauce: 4 tbsp
Grated mozzarella cheese:
½ cup
Sweet corn: ¼ cup
Capsicum (finely chopped):
¼ cup
Tomato (finely chopped): 1
Oregano: ½ tsp
Chilli flakes: ¼ tsp (optional)
Method: Spread pizza sauce over the bread slices that are cut into triangle halves. Add the grated cheese and arrange the corn, capsicum and tomatoes on top. Sprinkle oregano and chilli flakes. Place the slices in a preheated oven or air fryer at 180°C for 5-7 minutes, until the cheese melts and the edges turn crisp. (If using an air fryer, preheat it for 2-3 minutes).