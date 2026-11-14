Kerala’s children with Type 1 diabetes seek better support

It was nine years ago that two-year-old Ihasanul Haq caught a fever. He was prone to fevers, but this time the symptoms resembled tomato fever, recall his parents, Shihab and Bushra.

At the hospital, treatment went as usual. But after some days, he had trouble breathing. “We took him to the hospital immediately, but he was unresponsive. He soon went into a coma. He was just two and a half years old,” says Shihab.

That is when doctors checked the autoimmune antibodies in his blood. “He had type 1 diabetes,” says Bushra.

What followed was intense treatment. “He needs insulin for his entire life,” the couple says. Ihsan, now in Class 6, lives with an insulin pump that helps manage his blood sugar levels.

Subsequently, Bushra and Shihab started a Type 1 Diabetes Foundation in 2017 to seek government support for those affected by the condition.

Ihsan’s case is not rare. Eleven years ago, Abdul Jaleel and Fasna’s four-year-old son

Althaf was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. He had to take insulin injections three times a day.

“Those days, we were using normal injections. It was painful for him. He used to hide under the bed fearing the pain,” Jaleel recalls.

Later, online research led Jaleel to insulin pens. “They are more expensive, but at least we wouldn’t have to traumatise our son. So we switched,” he says. But the years weren’t smooth. Althaf suffered episodes of hyperglycemia and hypoglycemia at school if food and medicine timings differed even slightly. Any intense activity was a danger.

“He used to get seizures due to the issue, as it is not easy to detect when the sugar level goes high or low. We used to check at least seven times a day. Sometimes the levels fluctuate even while sleeping. Once he had a seizure in sleep,” Jaleel recalls. He adds that there is an element of anxiety every single day. “Initially, someone needed to be with him throughout, accompany him to school to give an injection,” he says.

The couple was later advised to opt for an insulin pump to manage the situation better. “Now he is 15, studying in Class 9. He needs insulin shots about six times a day,” he says.

Meeting other families in similar situations led Jaleel to create the Type 1 Diabetes Welfare Society. “We started it because treatment is lifelong and very expensive. Not every family can afford it,” he says.

Many children he knows are dealing with complications such as diabetic retinopathy and kidney problems requiring dialysis.

According to official data, at least 6,000 children in Kerala suffer from Type 1 diabetes.

What surprises Jaleel is the stigma. Many parents are reluctant to admit that their children have Type 1 diabetes. “This is more prevalent among parents of girls,” he says.