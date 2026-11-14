Story behind the viral ‘Sabarimala duty’ video

The gruelling nine months of training and subsequent induction into Kerala Police last year had left Jinesh P M longing for a break. But just as he was looking forward to going home, his first call of duty came: “Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa”!

He was to be deployed at Sabarimala during the Mandalam season, tasked with maintaining law and order and assisting the ocean of devotees.

“I was with my team at the Malabar Special Police camp in Malappuram when the call came. Some of us were weary and wanted to go home,” he says.

“But somewhere deep down, I felt blessed because my career in the force was beginning at that sacred spot.”

Jinesh, a civil police officer (CPO), remembers the stint with gratitude. “It was exactly a year ago that I went there for Sannidhanam duty. I fell ill, yet I stayed on. As time went by, it became a surreal experience,” he recalls.

“A crowd from across the world, all focused on one belief. There was a sense of tranquil detachment... it cannot be explained.”

This year, Jinesh adds, he volunteered for the duty at Sabarimala, where the Mandalam season begins on November 17.

Jinesh is also the brain behind the viral social media reel featuring the vehicles that left the KAP 1 Battalion camp at Tripunithura for Nilakkal on November 12 to set up the police food mess there. The video has garnered over 10 lakh views and a lakh ‘likes’ on Instagram (@jin3sh_).

Senior CPO Shinu V S, stationed at the same camp, says the three vehicles were traditionally decorated before leaving. “It was not always so. This time, we wanted to make it grand,” he says, as he prepares to report for duty at Sabarimala. Shinu describes it as an experience that goes beyond the call of duty.