Story behind the viral ‘Sabarimala duty’ video

The gruelling nine months of training and subsequent induction into Kerala Police last year had left Jinesh P M longing for a break. But just as he was looking forward to going home, his first call of duty came: “Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa”!
He was to be deployed at Sabarimala during the Mandalam season, tasked with maintaining law and order and assisting the ocean of devotees.
“I was with my team at the Malabar Special Police camp in Malappuram when the call came. Some of us were weary and wanted to go home,” he says.
“But somewhere deep down, I felt blessed because my career in the force was beginning at that sacred spot.”
Jinesh, a civil police officer (CPO), remembers the stint with gratitude. “It was exactly a year ago that I went there for Sannidhanam duty. I fell ill, yet I stayed on. As time went by, it became a surreal experience,” he recalls.
“A crowd from across the world, all focused on one belief. There was a sense of tranquil detachment... it cannot be explained.”
This year, Jinesh adds, he volunteered for the duty at Sabarimala, where the Mandalam season begins on November 17.
Jinesh is also the brain behind the viral social media reel featuring the vehicles that left the KAP 1 Battalion camp at Tripunithura for Nilakkal on November 12 to set up the police food mess there. The video has garnered over 10 lakh views and a lakh ‘likes’ on Instagram (@jin3sh_).
Senior CPO Shinu V S, stationed at the same camp, says the three vehicles were traditionally decorated before leaving. “It was not always so. This time, we wanted to make it grand,” he says, as he prepares to report for duty at Sabarimala. Shinu describes it as an experience that goes beyond the call of duty.
“It is about being in a spiritually charged atmosphere where we do not get to think of anything except devotion and our duty of assisting pilgrims,” he says.
These three vehicles will join units at Pampa, Sannidhanam and Erumeli. The deployment follows meticulous planning by senior officers, who also brief personnel daily on their duties.
“Officers will be deployed at different locations and shifts on rotation,” explains Senior CPO Muralidharan Nair from the Special Armed Police camp, Thiruvananthapuram.
“Every officer is generally required to serve a minimum of 12 days. After that, they can seek an extension until the end of the season or even until Makaravilakku.”
Having served at Sabarimala during several Mandalam seasons, he is now stationed at Pampa with his unit. “Many look forward to this duty. We are accommodated in facilities arranged by the Devaswom Board,” he says.
“After every four hours of duty, we get a four-hour break, during which we go to offer our prayers. Many officers observe vritam (customary vows) before reporting for duty. Some follow the practices such as carrying the irumudi (offerings bundle).”
Muralidharan recalls his stint at the Pathinettampadi. “There is always a massive rush. We do not get even a minute to channelise the crowd, with over 70 people moving up the steep steps at a time,” he notes.
“Devotees include the elderly and toddlers. We carry some of them on our shoulders to help them climb. It is a duty that gratifies the soul.”
Crowd management isn’t the only task. Personnel for Sabarimala duty are selected based on the law and order requirements assessed during previous years.
Most are drawn from armed police battalions, alongside local police and special units.
“Besides them, officers trained to handle crisis situations are deployed at strategic points such as Sannidhanam and Pathinettampadi,” says CPO Harishbabu M, who has served as a commando at Sabarimala for five years.
“A batch of officers trained by the NSG are deployed every year. After my commando training in Haryana, the first posting was at Sannidhanam.”
Armed with AK-47 rifles, these officers keep vigil round the clock. “The gear alone will weigh up to 5-6kg,” says Harishbabu.
“We first do mock drills and comb the nearby woods ahead of the season. The team may include Hindus, Muslims and Christians. Atop Sabarimala, duty becomes our bhakti. Though we are not expected to manage the crowd, we help children and the elderly whenever there is a heavy rush. We experience the true spirit of Tat Tvam Asi.”
Echoing the sentiment, Jinesh says that he still gets goosebumps recalling how he carried some little ones on his shoulders to help them catch a glimpse of the deity. “Our focus there becomes entirely centred on helping people — total strangers — experience precious moments of spiritual bliss,” he says.
The work conditions, however, are not always rewarding. “Sometimes, we feel bad when the public blames us for doing our job, which may require us to be strict at times,” says an officer.
“It is a largely underappreciated responsibility, but we are aware that it is one that ensures lakhs of devotees can gather at the shrine and offer their prayers in peace.”