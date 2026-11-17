Moss can find a foothold in the smallest of spaces. On an old rock, it spreads into a thin green cover. On a damp wall, it grows abundantly. In every crevice, it grows freely; all it needs is moisture.
At IISER Thiruvananthapuram, Team Sanjeevani is giving this growth a much bigger assignment — to cover mining waste, absorb the metals in it, and protect the surrounding ecology.
The 11-member student team is working with Physcomitrium patens, a moss species, and using synthetic biology to improve its ability to tolerate and accumulate metals. The project also takes them to the iGEM Grand Jamboree in Paris, a four-day international event where student teams present synthetic biology research and connect with people from science, industry and governance.
“The material we are working with is mine tailings, which is the waste left behind after rocks are processed and valuable metals are extracted. Companies usually pile up this waste because extracting the remaining metals is often not economically viable. However, these tailings still contain metals that can seep into the soil and groundwater when it rains, affecting the surrounding environment. We are trying to address this by engineering moss to absorb and accumulate these metals,” says team member Chitranjan.
The students are working with four genes to improve the moss’s abilities to handle metals. The proposed deployment method is hydroseeding, through which the engineered moss would be spread over mining-affected land and allowed to grow.
After taking up metals from the waste, the moss would be harvested, converted into biochar, and further processed to recover the metals.
“We are trying to put these genes into the moss so that it can take up the metal ions from the mine tailings. The aim is to reduce soil toxicity. If we can develop the process successfully, the land may eventually become suitable for rehabilitation,” Chitranjan says.
There is considerable experimental work between that possibility and an actual mine-site application.
The team has found that research on moss-based metal accumulation is relatively limited compared with studies involving other plants.
“Getting the literature review done and finding enough information about moss was one of our major scientific challenges. This is a less explored field, so there were difficulties in understanding exactly how to proceed,” he says.
Equipment delays and the difficulty of finding sponsors also affected the work. Support from the institute and other contributors helped the students meet some of their requirements.
The research has prompted questions that cannot be answered in a laboratory alone. Through interactions with mining-sector organisations, environmental experts, NGOs and communities, the students have examined how mining affects workers, nearby populations and ecosystems.
Their human practices work also considers the policy and social aspects that would matter if such a method were ever adopted.
Chitranjan says the possibility of recovering metals could give companies a reason to consider the process.
“Industries use chemical treatments to process mine tailings. We are exploring a biological method. If the metals can be recovered from the moss and have economic value, it could add to the companies’ revenue. That might encourage them to rehabilitate the land instead of leaving it unused.”
The 11-member team comprises Ayush Singh, R Sindhu, Monisha, Aiswariya Rajendran, Alfin John R, Ritwija Das, K Janardhana Sai, Anika Patil, Harshal Chavan, Chitranjan and Aaryaman Rastogi.
The team is eagerly awaiting the Jamboree to present its work in front of an international audience and gain wider recognition for the research.