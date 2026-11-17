Moss can find a foothold in the smallest of spaces. On an old rock, it spreads into a thin green cover. On a damp wall, it grows abundantly. In every crevice, it grows freely; all it needs is moisture.

At IISER Thiruvananthapuram, Team Sanjeevani is giving this growth a much bigger assignment — to cover mining waste, absorb the metals in it, and protect the surrounding ecology.

The 11-member student team is working with Physcomitrium patens, a moss species, and using synthetic biology to improve its ability to tolerate and accumulate metals. The project also takes them to the iGEM Grand Jamboree in Paris, a four-day international event where student teams present synthetic biology research and connect with people from science, industry and governance.

“The material we are working with is mine tailings, which is the waste left behind after rocks are processed and valuable metals are extracted. Companies usually pile up this waste because extracting the remaining metals is often not economically viable. However, these tailings still contain metals that can seep into the soil and groundwater when it rains, affecting the surrounding environment. We are trying to address this by engineering moss to absorb and accumulate these metals,” says team member Chitranjan.

The students are working with four genes to improve the moss’s abilities to handle metals. The proposed deployment method is hydroseeding, through which the engineered moss would be spread over mining-affected land and allowed to grow.

After taking up metals from the waste, the moss would be harvested, converted into biochar, and further processed to recover the metals.

“We are trying to put these genes into the moss so that it can take up the metal ions from the mine tailings. The aim is to reduce soil toxicity. If we can develop the process successfully, the land may eventually become suitable for rehabilitation,” Chitranjan says.