A woman sits alone on the side of a road that leads to the highlands. Around her, a group of men appear to be welcoming someone, bouquets in hand. While the others seem ready to receive someone and celebrate, the woman remains seated, as if in defiance, with no intention of joining them.
The painting is part of artist G Ajith Kumar’s ongoing exploration of human behaviour and social histories, capturing their movement and stillness on canvas. Some of these artworks are inspired by incidents of resistance led by women that have stayed with him over the years.
According to him, the woman is a representation of the courage to stand one’s ground, even when those around have chosen to side with power. Another example is an artwork depicting female Kashmiri students rising in protest.
This idea is among the several narratives the artist brings together in the exhibition, 'The Paradox of Continuity', being held at the Durbar Hall Art Gallery in Kochi. A painter, curator and writer based in Thiruvananthapuram, Ajith is also a Kerala Lalitha Kala Akademi awardee, and his works have been exhibited across India since 2000. His practice spans paintings, murals, public art projects and curatorial initiatives.
'Paradox of Continuity' features works developed over two years. Frames moves across landscapes, physical locations, imagined spaces, prehistoric imagery and moments of social resistance.
The title emerged only after he put together the completed works. “That’s when I began looking for an idea that connected them,” he says.
It also extends an artistic inquiry he began with Dialogue (2014), which explored spatial, psychological and social conflicts through single frames and diptychs.
“The paradox is in the way the paintings are presented. Instead of a single image, many are assembled. It could be a continuation of an image at different times, or a physical space that goes on. It could be the same place seen at different moments,” he explains.
“Several works use multiple panels, each panel an individual image that exists independently while simultaneously forming a larger composition.”
The gaps between them are important as well. The viewer is prompted to find the connections, creating a sense of movement and continuity from what initially appears fragmented.
One of the works takes a viewer back in time, towards the world of hunter-gatherers. Inspired by prehistoric cave paintings, Ajith recreates the visual language of early humans. Created using a similar restricted palette of black, white and earthy red that were used by the first artists of our race.
The images appear to have been repeatedly drawn over, much like the layers of figures found in ancient cave art.
“I tried to recreate that experience through the choice of pigments and the impression of redrawing. When they made a mistake, they could not necessarily erase it. They drew over it. I wanted to retain that feeling,” he says.
The work depicts animal and human conflict, drawing a connection between the then and the now. “The subjects have changed, but we still have the same impulses, conflicts and struggles. We still fight each other,” he says.
The moon, too, makes repeated appearances across his frames. Sometimes large and luminous, commanding full attention, and at other times placed almost like an object within the composition, it becomes a visual thread connecting different works. Ajith juxtaposes the moon’s beauty with the scientific understanding of its surface — its cracks and craters.
“Everyone loves the moon. Humans have appreciated its beauty and moonlight through history. I wanted to bring it into the paintings as a visual object, while also retaining what science has revealed about its surface. We know it as a material object, but that does not take away from our appreciation of its beauty,” he says.
Another painting depicts a family, a woman and two children, caught between a predator and the glow of fire. Imagining how early humans might have lived without basic necessities, Ajith places fire between the family and an approaching animal. “The fire is the only source of light in the darkness. I used straight lines to suggest its fluidity, creating a contrast between the rigidity of the lines and the movement of fire,” he says.
Though the paintings draw from different periods, landscapes and experiences, they share an interest in how images carry histories. “I have used a visual language that brings Eastern mural traditions and Western landscape painting together. The emphasis is on creating an experience rather than narrating a story,” he says.
“The visual experience dominates. Narration is secondary,” he says.
The artworks in the exhibition may not seem connected or part of a particular theme at first, but on a closer look, one finds the thread — the paradox.
For Ajit, putting together an exhibition is also “an act of personal vulnerability”. “An exhibition means expressing ourselves, with nothing to hide. Exposing our thoughts and weaknesses,” he says.
This vulnerability is another thread running through The Paradox of Continuity, where fragments of individual and collective experiences come together. A reminder that what seems divided can be connected.
The exhibition will conclude on November 20.