A woman sits alone on the side of a road that leads to the highlands. Around her, a group of men appear to be welcoming someone, bouquets in hand. While the others seem ready to receive someone and celebrate, the woman remains seated, as if in defiance, with no intention of joining them.

The painting is part of artist G Ajith Kumar’s ongoing exploration of human behaviour and social histories, capturing their movement and stillness on canvas. Some of these artworks are inspired by incidents of resistance led by women that have stayed with him over the years.

According to him, the woman is a representation of the courage to stand one’s ground, even when those around have chosen to side with power. Another example is an artwork depicting female Kashmiri students rising in protest.

This idea is among the several narratives the artist brings together in the exhibition, 'The Paradox of Continuity', being held at the Durbar Hall Art Gallery in Kochi. A painter, curator and writer based in Thiruvananthapuram, Ajith is also a Kerala Lalitha Kala Akademi awardee, and his works have been exhibited across India since 2000. His practice spans paintings, murals, public art projects and curatorial initiatives.

'Paradox of Continuity' features works developed over two years. Frames moves across landscapes, physical locations, imagined spaces, prehistoric imagery and moments of social resistance.

The title emerged only after he put together the completed works. “That’s when I began looking for an idea that connected them,” he says.