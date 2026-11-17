Memory is what we create and recreate, says modern psychology. Remembrance is not static or monolithic, but is recognised as a dynamic and vibrant process. ‘Salt and Pepper and Silver Linings: Celebrating our Grandmothers’, edited by Abhirami Girija Sriram and Babitha Marina Justin, homes memories about grandmothers, including beautiful and touching poems by Arundhathi Subramaniam and Annie Zaidi. ‘Heirloom’ by Subramaniam paints the portrait of her grandmother who was ‘wise even at eight’. She ‘hid under the bed/ when her first suitor came home’.
‘…I realise
through photographs, clouded
by the silt of seasons, like the patina
of age on Kanjeevaram silks,
that in her day, girls of eight didn’t
have broken teeth or grazed elbows.’
The poet subtly suggests how cloistered a girl of eight might have felt during those times. Her grandmother walks as one who knows her body and mind well. She carries ‘the secret of a world’ in the swirl of a sari. A secret which ‘she refuses to bequeath with her recipes and her genes’. She carries this precious secret of the world like those who ‘meet the dark forbidden paramours whose eyes smoulder like lantern in winter’.
‘and return before sunset, the flowers
in their hair radiating the perfume
of an unrecorded language of romance.’
If Arundhathi’s grandmother was a tapestry of secrets, the persona in Annie Zaidi’s poem ‘Inheritance’ tries hard not to become her ancestor.
‘…she swears
she will not end up like the old woman.
Wads of cottonwool on the bedside table,
bottom smeared like a baby’s, face turned
To the wall in a final hurrah of shame.’
Though that is what she desires, holding open the bathrobe and looking at
‘a house wife’s belly of leftovers,
fasts and scars left by gut and lung experts
who gave assurances of indefinite time
before ripping out half an intestine’
she knows that the genes won’t spare her too. Suddenly the mood of the poem shifts. It is no more an aversion to the genes which we read about towards the end. But the reader feels empathetic to the granddaughter who says that her own room smells as her grandmother’s. The granddaughter recognises that,
‘She too will lie in the shadows of a hoary clothesline,
fingers telling the gouty beads of time,
whispering to a scolded child the wisdom
of occasional lipstick and a bowed head.’
All of us grew up listening to our grandmother’s stories. Geriatric poetry opens our eyes to their passion, perseverance and struggles, which like heirlooms we inherit, and then turn into masters of our own.
The writer is a poet, translator and assistant professor of English at BCM College (Autonomous), Kottayam