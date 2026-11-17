Memory is what we create and recreate, says modern psychology. Remembrance is not static or monolithic, but is recognised as a dynamic and vibrant process. ‘Salt and Pepper and Silver Linings: Celebrating our Grandmothers’, edited by Abhirami Girija Sriram and Babitha Marina Justin, homes memories about grandmothers, including beautiful and touching poems by Arundhathi Subramaniam and Annie Zaidi. ‘Heirloom’ by Subramaniam paints the portrait of her grandmother who was ‘wise even at eight’. She ‘hid under the bed/ when her first suitor came home’.

‘…I realise

through photographs, clouded

by the silt of seasons, like the patina

of age on Kanjeevaram silks,

that in her day, girls of eight didn’t

have broken teeth or grazed elbows.’

The poet subtly suggests how cloistered a girl of eight might have felt during those times. Her grandmother walks as one who knows her body and mind well. She carries ‘the secret of a world’ in the swirl of a sari. A secret which ‘she refuses to bequeath with her recipes and her genes’. She carries this precious secret of the world like those who ‘meet the dark forbidden paramours whose eyes smoulder like lantern in winter’.

‘and return before sunset, the flowers

in their hair radiating the perfume

of an unrecorded language of romance.’