A drone’s-eye view of Chakkakomban above Anayirankal Dam has stopped Keralam mid-scroll.

Somewhere above the reservoir, on a slab of bare rock that few animals would trust with their weight, a full-grown tusker was having a quiet meal. It is a sight both breathtaking and a little terrifying, and naturally has gone viral.

The footage was shot by Dr Bijesh Mathew, an Ernakulam-based dentist and wildlife photographer. The tourism department turned it into a video inviting travellers to Keralam. When Chief Minister V D Satheesan shared that video, the clip travelled even further.

Bijesh was part of ‘Mission Chakkakomban’, the effort to tranquilise the animal, which has spread fear around Chinnakanal, and fit it with a radio collar. For nearly two weeks, a team has been tracking the tusker. It was slow, watchful work, mostly waiting.

They kept watch until morning, when the animal was on a small islet near the dam, too far to capture anything useful. By evening, a drone sweep found it again, this time high above the water.

“On the screen, it was standing on a very steep rock face, pulling leaves from the top of a tree,” Bijesh says. “We were amazed. How does it climb to such a height?”

Reaching that perch would be a feat for any animal his size, and the team had no explanation to offer. What they had was footage, and a feeling that it deserved an audience.