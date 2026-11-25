A drone’s-eye view of Chakkakomban above Anayirankal Dam has stopped Keralam mid-scroll.
Somewhere above the reservoir, on a slab of bare rock that few animals would trust with their weight, a full-grown tusker was having a quiet meal. It is a sight both breathtaking and a little terrifying, and naturally has gone viral.
The footage was shot by Dr Bijesh Mathew, an Ernakulam-based dentist and wildlife photographer. The tourism department turned it into a video inviting travellers to Keralam. When Chief Minister V D Satheesan shared that video, the clip travelled even further.
Bijesh was part of ‘Mission Chakkakomban’, the effort to tranquilise the animal, which has spread fear around Chinnakanal, and fit it with a radio collar. For nearly two weeks, a team has been tracking the tusker. It was slow, watchful work, mostly waiting.
They kept watch until morning, when the animal was on a small islet near the dam, too far to capture anything useful. By evening, a drone sweep found it again, this time high above the water.
“On the screen, it was standing on a very steep rock face, pulling leaves from the top of a tree,” Bijesh says. “We were amazed. How does it climb to such a height?”
Reaching that perch would be a feat for any animal his size, and the team had no explanation to offer. What they had was footage, and a feeling that it deserved an audience.
Bijesh joined the mission led by Jayan Jaladharan, deputy ranger with the Munnar Forest Rapid Response Team. It was Jayan who urged him to release the video, Bijesh says, because it showed something people rarely get to see.
“We never thought it would go this viral,” Bijesh says. “When the chief minister shared it, we were very happy.”
By profession, Bijesh is a dental surgeon. By passion, he has been a wildlife photographer for nearly a decade, with Masai Mara, Jim Corbett and Tadoba among the reserves he has shot. Yet no picture of his has travelled this far before.
“I have been interested in cameras and photography for a long time. I would even travel just for photos. Over time, my interest gradually shifted towards wildlife photography. I began exploring forests and other natural habitats, and that became something I wanted to pursue more seriously. Now, I make it a point to take leave from work every month and travel for a few days. It has become a regular part of my life,” he says.
His lens has since settled on elephants: Munnar’s Padayappa, Ezhattumugham Ganapathy and Arikomban among them.
“I noticed that people are particularly drawn to elephants. They respond more to my posts whenever I share photographs or videos of elephants. So, over time, I began focusing more on photographing them,” he says.
Forest teams now call him in to help monitor the animals. “It has been a long journey,” he adds.
Each outing sharpens his eye for their habits, and for the moments, like this one, when they surprise even those who know them best.