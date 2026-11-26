"Call me Ishmael.”

Just three words. Almost casual, they open one of literature’s most extraordinary voyages.

For 175 years, that hook from Herman Melville’s ‘Moby-Dick; or, The Whale’ has drawn readers into a world of restless seas and an all-consuming obsession with a white sperm whale.

Aboard the whaling ship ‘Pequod’, a hunt for a creature of the deep becomes an exploration of revenge, madness and humankind’s turbulent relationship with nature.

Published in 1851, ‘Moby-Dick’ follows Captain Ahab’s pursuit of the giant whale that once ripped his leg off. But the whale here is more than a quarry — it becomes the object of a maniacal obsession.

Herman is said to have drawn inspiration from the 1820 sinking of the American whaler ‘Essex’, which was attacked by a sperm whale in the Pacific. Accounts of the incident and its survivors, apparently, influenced him.

Despite its compelling premise, the book was not an immediate success. It was first published in London as ‘The Whale’ in October 1851, followed by the American edition, ‘Moby-Dick; or, The Whale’, a month later. Initial reviews were mixed, and sales weren’t impressive during the author’s lifetime.

Its long passages on whales, whaling, religion and philosophy made it a challenging read. The book’s reputation, however, grew in the early 20th century, when critics began to recognise the depth and ambition of Herman’s writing.

That depth still fascinates poet and translator Nithya Mariam John.