It all began with the fascination of a reader. Images and visuals emerged, almost subconsciously, like a sepia-tinted kaleidoscope in the poetry lover’s mind.
When Mohiniyattam exponent Sithara Balakrishnan transforms into the enamoured Thadaka, one sees only the coy, bashful ‘Dravida Rajakumari’ stealing glances at Sri Rama.
As she comes alive on stage, Sithara metamorphoses into the character from Vayalar Ramavarma’s poem ‘Thadaka Enna Dravida Rajakumari’.
Not just Thadaka. Sithara similarly transforms into the likes of Poonthanam’s Kuchelan and Pandit Karuppan’s Parayan.
This is how she has brought to life the poems she grew up reading. Drawing on works from Cheeraman’s 13th-century poem to ONV and Sugathakumari, she has woven defining poems of Malayalam literature into a two-hour dance-drama titled ‘Rasa Sanchara’.
“I think the spark was lit long back, as I was an avid reader. I grew up reading the poems of Ulloor, Asan, Vallathol... poems with musicality and rhythm,” she says.
“That was the style until two decades ago. I wanted to celebrate that musicality and rich literary tradition with my art.”
And she began from the beginning. “I went back to the first-known Malayalam poem, ‘Ramacharitam’, attributed to Cheeraman,” she says.
Moving from the Bhakti movement through romanticism and the Navodhanam (Renaissance), to 21st-century works, she chose about 50 poems to chart 700 years of poetic heritage.
“It was a huge task. But once I decided, I sat down and curated the aalapanam (musical presentation),” she says.
“I spent about two months picking verses that I loved, ones that would also connect with audiences. I ensured they revealed the beauty of the lyrics, the theme of each poem and the poet’s intention.”
A disciple of Kanak Rele, founder of the Nalanda Dance Research Centre in Mumbai, Sithara is known for her Mohiniyattam in the Sopana style. It differs from other styles in both its music and its dance, she explains.
“Sopanam music is sung differently from Carnatic music, which is usually used in the Kalamandalam style. It has more Malayalam influence — more lyrical and slow. The dance places more emphasis on abhinaya.”
This specialisation led her to the Shatkala Govinda Marar Smaraka Kala Samithy at Ramamangalam in Ernakulam for research and workshops. It’s here that she later created ‘Rasa Sanchara’.
The production, however, is not a typical Mohiniyattam performance. “It is more theatrical, with three to five minutes dedicated to each poem. Not all poems can be danced as Mohiniyattam, or even in the style of classical dance,” she adds.
Sithara cites Pandit Karuppan’s ‘Jathikummi’, in which a Paraya couple confronts Adi Sankaracharya on the evil of caste discrimination set in stark contrast against the concept of Advaita espoused in the latter’s ‘Manisha Panchakam’.
“The poem is conversational. I couldn’t dress up in Mohiniyattam attire or dance in that structured style. In such contexts, theatre plays a huge role,” she says.
Whether she is the Parayan or a smitten Thadaka, it is theatre and abhinaya that convey the intensity of her feelings, beautifully accompanied by the verses of legends. Each poem and character has costumes, choreography and expressions suited to its time and theme.
“It is important to document and preserve such literary works. Some of them have fallen into obscurity,” she says.
The performance debuted in January this year at the auditorium of Ramamangalam LP School. So far, she has held five shows at premier stages in Ernakulam.
“‘Rasa Sanchara’ has been a personally enriching journey for me. And I hope it helps take classic Malayalam poetry to the next generation,” she says.
That is what the ‘fascinated reader’ within her wanted. A new way of expressing poetry as a visual spectacle.