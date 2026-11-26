It all began with the fascination of a reader. Images and visuals emerged, almost subconsciously, like a sepia-tinted kaleidoscope in the poetry lover’s mind.

When Mohiniyattam exponent Sithara Balakrishnan transforms into the enamoured Thadaka, one sees only the coy, bashful ‘Dravida Rajakumari’ stealing glances at Sri Rama.

As she comes alive on stage, Sithara metamorphoses into the character from Vayalar Ramavarma’s poem ‘Thadaka Enna Dravida Rajakumari’.

Not just Thadaka. Sithara similarly transforms into the likes of Poonthanam’s Kuchelan and Pandit Karuppan’s Parayan.

This is how she has brought to life the poems she grew up reading. Drawing on works from Cheeraman’s 13th-century poem to ONV and Sugathakumari, she has woven defining poems of Malayalam literature into a two-hour dance-drama titled ‘Rasa Sanchara’.

“I think the spark was lit long back, as I was an avid reader. I grew up reading the poems of Ulloor, Asan, Vallathol... poems with musicality and rhythm,” she says.

“That was the style until two decades ago. I wanted to celebrate that musicality and rich literary tradition with my art.”

And she began from the beginning. “I went back to the first-known Malayalam poem, ‘Ramacharitam’, attributed to Cheeraman,” she says.