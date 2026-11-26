For Dr V Ramankutty, painting is less about making sense of the world than finding an order within its uncertainty. His latest exhibition, ‘Before It Settles’, explores that moment, before a form settles into recognition.

In his paintings, cells, wheels and landscapes are not immediately recognisable. They seem to emerge from arrangements of colour and lines. The ambiguity is not a flaw. It is the show.

The exhibition brings together 24 acrylic paintings curated by Sreekrishnan K P. For the 72-year-old physician and epidemiologist, a painting doesn’t begin with an image in mind. Instead, he experiments with colours and layers, letting the medium lead him towards an unknown destination.

“I draw as I see it. I stop when I think it is good,” he says. “I am concerned with form, composition and tonal value. It is not about telling a story or giving a message.”