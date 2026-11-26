For Dr V Ramankutty, painting is less about making sense of the world than finding an order within its uncertainty. His latest exhibition, ‘Before It Settles’, explores that moment, before a form settles into recognition.
In his paintings, cells, wheels and landscapes are not immediately recognisable. They seem to emerge from arrangements of colour and lines. The ambiguity is not a flaw. It is the show.
The exhibition brings together 24 acrylic paintings curated by Sreekrishnan K P. For the 72-year-old physician and epidemiologist, a painting doesn’t begin with an image in mind. Instead, he experiments with colours and layers, letting the medium lead him towards an unknown destination.
“I draw as I see it. I stop when I think it is good,” he says. “I am concerned with form, composition and tonal value. It is not about telling a story or giving a message.”
The questions he encounters as an epidemiologist have also influenced his art. “There are many questions to which we don’t have straightforward answers. I began to realise how much uncertainty and chance influence life. I believe it is possible to find some order within chaos,” he says.
“When people asked Picasso why he painted the way he did, he replied, ‘The world doesn’t make sense, so why do you expect my painting to make sense?’ I think that more or less explains my style.”
His interest in art began early. His mother gave him coloured chalks, and he would draw on the floor. His father, former Kerala chief minister C Achutha Menon, used to say Ramankutty was an artist. “I don’t think he ever saw me painting,” he says.
Ramankutty says he has no intentions of establishing himself as a great artist. Yet, he cannot imagine life without art. “If there were no art, there would have been a big vacuum in my life. Painting is also a way to relax. I don’t practise meditation, and I don’t socialise much. Painting is my outlet,” he smiles.
The exhibition at Bhavageetham Prayaana Art Hub, Kuravankonam, will conclude on November 30.