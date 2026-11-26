The man had been dead for six months. Yet, his phone number continued to remain active in a rather unusual way.

In a political killing that shook the capital city in 2008, it was this curious piece of evidence, along with witness testimonies, that helped the police establish a conspiracy. The verdict in the Mannanthala Ranjith murder case, which was pronounced on November 18, has made people retrace the history of violence.

An RSS worker, Ranjith’s killing was allegedly an act of retaliation for the murder of CPM worker Vishnu in April 2008. Vishnu was hacked to death by a group of RSS workers in front of the Passport Office in Thiruvananthapuram.

One of the accused in that case, who was found to have been directly involved in the murder, was Ranjith. The gruesome nature of his alleged involvement had apparently made him a marked man among Vishnu’s close associates.

“We were sure a retaliation would take place, so we were watchful. But somehow, they managed to avenge their loss,” recalls V E Baiju, who was the then Circle Inspector of Peroorkada, and led the investigation in the case.

The retaliation came six months later. Ranjith was hacked to death in front of his fruit shop, Vinayaka Fruits, at Mannanthala.

Naturally, CPM workers came under suspicion. “When a crime of this nature happens, naturally people who are not involved will remain in their houses to prove their innocence. But some of them went absconding, which almost confirmed our doubts,” Baiju recalls.

Eventually, 11 of the 12 accused — all CPM affiliates — were arrested. However, the second accused — ‘Velli’ Narayanan — went absconding and remains in the shadows.