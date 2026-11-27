Vitamin C at sunrise, retinol at bedtime, sunscreen in between. The sequence has been etched into a generation of urban twenty-somethings so thoroughly that nobody blinks at it anymore.

But even as the steps and ingredient lists keep growing, beauty regimens have begun taking a glance back. Kumkumadi oil, Nalpamaradi Thailam and herb-infused hair oils are reclaiming their place on the dressing table, right beside the serums.

Long before K-Beauty and J-Beauty entered the vocabulary, Ayurveda was already blending these oils.

The ingredients sound recognisable, the recipes carry centuries of history, and the whole idea feels closer to home than a serum built in a foreign lab. The market is now again taking notice, with many Ayurvedic and heritage-led brands now entering the premium side of Indian skincare.

The recent row over toxic fairness creams has made buyers more thoughtful about what they pick up, and Ayurveda practitioners welcome the trend. What a product contains matters far more than how convincingly it is dressed, and experts say a few quick checks can tell the two apart.

Dr Siju C Thomas of Kochi says the interest is easy to explain. “People today are paying more attention to plant-based, natural products that feed the skin without damaging it,” he says.

“It is not a new thing,” says Dr Vishak V L from Thiruvananthapuram.

“Natural skincare has always had a demand. But once beauty products with attractive packaging arrived, Ayurveda started to market itself the same way, and social media turned it into a trend.”