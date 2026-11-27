Vitamin C at sunrise, retinol at bedtime, sunscreen in between. The sequence has been etched into a generation of urban twenty-somethings so thoroughly that nobody blinks at it anymore.
But even as the steps and ingredient lists keep growing, beauty regimens have begun taking a glance back. Kumkumadi oil, Nalpamaradi Thailam and herb-infused hair oils are reclaiming their place on the dressing table, right beside the serums.
Long before K-Beauty and J-Beauty entered the vocabulary, Ayurveda was already blending these oils.
The ingredients sound recognisable, the recipes carry centuries of history, and the whole idea feels closer to home than a serum built in a foreign lab. The market is now again taking notice, with many Ayurvedic and heritage-led brands now entering the premium side of Indian skincare.
The recent row over toxic fairness creams has made buyers more thoughtful about what they pick up, and Ayurveda practitioners welcome the trend. What a product contains matters far more than how convincingly it is dressed, and experts say a few quick checks can tell the two apart.
Dr Siju C Thomas of Kochi says the interest is easy to explain. “People today are paying more attention to plant-based, natural products that feed the skin without damaging it,” he says.
“It is not a new thing,” says Dr Vishak V L from Thiruvananthapuram.
“Natural skincare has always had a demand. But once beauty products with attractive packaging arrived, Ayurveda started to market itself the same way, and social media turned it into a trend.”
Nothing on the ingredient list is a stranger to Indian households. Neem and turmeric, sandalwood and saffron, amla, aloe vera and sesame oil have sat in kitchens and courtyards for generations. Now they are being pressed into face masks, cleansers, serums and oils. The classics are also being sold afresh.
Funny how quickly the tables turn. As children, many wrinkled their noses at the oily Nalpamaradi mothers used to rub on faces or grumbled about the smell of oil lingering in the bedroom, and begged for face creams from the shop instead of ingredients like kasthuri manjal. Years later, these same ingredients now come in a prettier bottle with a price to match, to attract customers.
“Substances such as mercury have no place in skincare. The trouble starts when manufacturers take shortcuts. When a product promises immediate results, that is where the problem could lie,” says Dr Siju.
He adds that patience is important when it comes to Ayurvedic treatments. Unlike products that promise quick results, these formulations may take longer to show an effect. “However, when used appropriately over the long term, they are believed to have fewer side effects,” he says.
Dr Vishak agrees, cautioning that products labelled Ayurvedic may still contain heavy metals and should not be trusted without proper verification.
“Classical Ayurvedic texts do mention such materials, but they also prescribe specific purification processes that must be followed before they are used,” he says.
That is why doctors say the maker matters as much as the ingredient.
Genuinely licensed skincare is still scarce, says Dr Siju. A look at some random products surfacing on social media, he says, will often have no licence at all. Many are also made at home, which he does not consider a good sign either.
A proper product has to be listed with its ingredients, approved by the drug control authorities and put through clinical studies, stability testing and shelf-life checks. The process can run from six months to two years. Only products that have cleared it, he says, should be used.
“Stay away from establishments that spring up like mushrooms. Instead, buy products from manufacturers with an established presence. Check the batch number, product name, brand logo and ingredient list carefully before making a purchase,” advises Dr Vishak.
Home remedies require the same caution. “Not every kitchen ingredient suits every skin type. Someone with oily skin, for instance, may develop pimples after using oil-based preparations,” says Dr Siju.
“Many Ayurvedic practices have been passed down as customs, but problems arise when ingredients are used in their raw form or excessively. These preparations are often meant for short-term use, not as part of a daily skincare routine. Classical formulations are always preferable.
Whether it is a home remedy or an expensive product, use it only after consulting a doctor. People should not buy something simply because they saw it in a social media reel. Their skin type must be assessed first,” Dr Vishak adds.
A bottle can be bought in a minute, but skin takes its own time to answer. In the end, skincare is a long conversation with one’s own body. The best products are the ones that listen to it.
Ayurvedic Alternatives
Pigmentation and uneven skin tone: Lakshadhikeram and Nalpamaradhikeram, used in combination
Facial tanning: A combination of Yashtimadhu, Triphala, and Manjishta.
Blemishes: Eladi Keram
Dark circles: Yashtimadhu
Dark spots and hydration: Kumkumadi Thailam
Dull skin: Kadalamavu (gram flour) and Kasthuri Manjal (wild turmeric)
Hair fall and dry scalp: Neelibhringadi Thailam
Body wrinkles: Dhanwantharam Thailam and Pinda Thailam, traditionally used two to three times a week before bathing