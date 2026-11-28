The refrigerator has made life easier in many ways. It keeps food fresh, saves yesterday’s curry for today’s lunch and gives us the comforting feeling that there is always something to eat at home. But it has also enabled a curious habit: our reluctance to throw away leftover food.

That extra portion of sambar? Into a container it goes. The last piece of chicken? Saved for later. The food ordered last night? Definitely worth keeping. We convince ourselves that we will eat it, but the container stays untouched.

So what exactly makes us hold on to those leftovers?

Sasikala Menon, a homemaker based in Thiruvananthapuram, thinks it might be a sense of guilt. “I feel sad whenever I have to throw away something that I made fresh that day. But once it has been in the fridge, it kind of loses its ‘freshness’. Then it is just easier on my guilty conscience,” she laughs.

She recalls her early days of marriage in Chennai. She and her husband were still figuring out the quantity they needed for two. Once, she bought a large quantity of ginger that was available for cheap. She used it frequently at first, but newer vegetables gradually buried them in the vegetable basket.

It was only during one of her deep-cleaning sessions that she rediscovered them, which were sprouting by then.

There have been several such incidents since, she says, with leftover sambar being a particularly frequent casualty.

Sasikala says the habit has continued even after having children and grandchildren. “My granddaughter loves chocolate pastries. Last year, during a quick visit, she didn't get time to eat them. We discovered the pastries two months later. By then, they had turned into fungus pastries!” she laughs.

For Aparna Gomathy, refrigerating leftovers and meal prepping helps her busy schedule.

“Meal-prepping a few dishes in advance seems like a sensible idea, and for the first couple of days, it works well. But after that, you start forgetting,” she laughs, recalling the mounds of cut vegetables and half-cooked meals that have been left in her fridge frequently.

Kochi-based corporate lawyer, Meera, has a different take on leftovers— especially when someone else has cooked the food.

Meera says she constantly hears from her domestic help stories of cooking for households where the food is discarded the very next day.

“When someone cooks for me, I feel guilty if I don’t finish it. I don’t want them to feel that I have disrespected that effort,” she says.

But when it comes to food she cooks herself, she does save leftovers—only to be forgotten. “Basically, it is hoarding,” she says, joking that it might be some prehistoric instinct telling us to save things because we never know when we might need them.

The refrigerator has become a place to store our guilt and good intentions. After all, there is always tomorrow. But if you are in the mood to make some change, here are some easy recipes that you can try.