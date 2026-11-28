The refrigerator has made life easier in many ways. It keeps food fresh, saves yesterday’s curry for today’s lunch and gives us the comforting feeling that there is always something to eat at home. But it has also enabled a curious habit: our reluctance to throw away leftover food.
That extra portion of sambar? Into a container it goes. The last piece of chicken? Saved for later. The food ordered last night? Definitely worth keeping. We convince ourselves that we will eat it, but the container stays untouched.
So what exactly makes us hold on to those leftovers?
Sasikala Menon, a homemaker based in Thiruvananthapuram, thinks it might be a sense of guilt. “I feel sad whenever I have to throw away something that I made fresh that day. But once it has been in the fridge, it kind of loses its ‘freshness’. Then it is just easier on my guilty conscience,” she laughs.
She recalls her early days of marriage in Chennai. She and her husband were still figuring out the quantity they needed for two. Once, she bought a large quantity of ginger that was available for cheap. She used it frequently at first, but newer vegetables gradually buried them in the vegetable basket.
It was only during one of her deep-cleaning sessions that she rediscovered them, which were sprouting by then.
There have been several such incidents since, she says, with leftover sambar being a particularly frequent casualty.
Sasikala says the habit has continued even after having children and grandchildren. “My granddaughter loves chocolate pastries. Last year, during a quick visit, she didn't get time to eat them. We discovered the pastries two months later. By then, they had turned into fungus pastries!” she laughs.
For Aparna Gomathy, refrigerating leftovers and meal prepping helps her busy schedule.
“Meal-prepping a few dishes in advance seems like a sensible idea, and for the first couple of days, it works well. But after that, you start forgetting,” she laughs, recalling the mounds of cut vegetables and half-cooked meals that have been left in her fridge frequently.
Kochi-based corporate lawyer, Meera, has a different take on leftovers— especially when someone else has cooked the food.
Meera says she constantly hears from her domestic help stories of cooking for households where the food is discarded the very next day.
“When someone cooks for me, I feel guilty if I don’t finish it. I don’t want them to feel that I have disrespected that effort,” she says.
But when it comes to food she cooks herself, she does save leftovers—only to be forgotten. “Basically, it is hoarding,” she says, joking that it might be some prehistoric instinct telling us to save things because we never know when we might need them.
The refrigerator has become a place to store our guilt and good intentions. After all, there is always tomorrow. But if you are in the mood to make some change, here are some easy recipes that you can try.
Spicy potato masala toasted sandwich
Ingredients
Sandwich bread: 8 slices Cheese slices: 8 Leftover potato-onion dry curry: 1 cup Butter: ¼ cup Spicy green chutney: ¼ cup Onion (thinly sliced): ¼ cup Sriracha sauce or preferred chilli sauce: ¼ cup Chaat masala: ½ tsp
Method: Spread butter evenly on one side of each bread slice, followed by a layer of green chutney. Place a slice of cheese on four pieces of bread. Divide the leftover potato-onion curry among them and spread it evenly. Add sliced onions, drizzle with chilli sauce and sprinkle chaat masala over the filling. Place another slice of cheese on top of the filling. Cover each sandwich with the remaining bread slices, keeping the chutney-coated side facing the filling. Press the sandwiches gently to hold the layers together. Apply butter to the outer sides and toast them in a sandwich maker until both sides turn golden brown and crisp. If you do not have a sandwich maker, heat a tawa and toast the sandwiches on both sides, pressing them gently with a spatula. Cut into halves and serve hot with extra green chutney or tomato ketchup.
Chapatti chips
Ingredients
Leftover chapatis: 3–4
Cooking oil: 1–2 tbsp
Chilli powder: ½ tsp
Chaat masala: ½ tsp
Salt to taste
For serving: Green chutney, hummus, salsa
or thick yoghurt.
Method: Cut the leftover chapattis into small triangular pieces. Arrange them on a plate or baking tray and lightly brush both sides with oil. Sprinkle chilli powder, chaat masala and salt evenly over them. Toast the pieces on a tawa over low to medium heat, turning them occasionally until crisp. Alternatively, bake them until they become crunchy. Allow them to cool slightly before serving with your choice of dip.
Bread Upma
Ingredients
Leftover bread: 4–5 slices Onion (finely chopped):1 Green chilli (chopped): 1 Mustard seeds:½ tsp Turmeric powder: ½ tsp Chilli powder: ½ tsp Coconut oil or cooking oil: 1 tbsp A few curry leaves Salt to taste A squeeze of lemon juice
Method: Cut or tear the bread slices into small pieces and keep them aside. Heat oil in a pan and add mustard seeds. Once they begin to splutter, add curry leaves, chopped onion and green chilli. Sauté until the onion softens. Add turmeric powder, chilli powder and salt. Mix well before adding the bread pieces. Toss everything together so that the bread absorbs the seasoning. Cook for a few minutes until the edges turn slightly crisp. Finish with a squeeze of lemon juice and serve hot.
Leftover khichdi pancakes
Ingredients
Leftover khichdi: 1 cup
Whole wheat flour: ½ cup
Roasted cumin powder: ¼ tsp
Coriander leaves (finely chopped): 1 tbsp
Salt to taste
Water as required
Oil or ghee for cooking
Method: Transfer the leftover khichdi to a mixing bowl and mash it with a spoon until most of the lumps disappear. Add wheat flour, roasted cumin powder, coriander leaves and salt. Mix everything together. Gradually pour in water, stirring continuously, until you get a smooth batter with a pouring consistency. Heat a tawa and lightly grease it with oil or ghee. Pour a ladleful of batter onto the hot surface without spreading it too thin. Allow it to cook until bubbles appear and the underside turns golden. Flip carefully and cook the other side. Serve warm with coconut chutney, coriander chutney, curry leaves chutney or tomato ketchup.
Leftover rice payasam
Ingredients
Cooked rice: 2 cups (approximately 400 g)
Full-fat milk: 1 litre
Sugar: ½ cup (adjust according to taste)
Cardamom powder: ¾ tsp
Cashew nuts and raisins for garnish
Method: Take a thick-bottomed vessel and add the cooked rice, milk, sugar and cardamom powder. Mix well and place it over medium heat. Keep stirring continuously, making sure the mixture does not stick to the bottom of the vessel. Allow the milk to reduce gradually until it thickens and develops a creamy consistency. Lightly mash some of the rice while stirring if you prefer a smoother texture. Once the payasam reaches the desired consistency, switch off the heat. Garnish with roasted cashew nuts and raisins. Serve warm or chilled.