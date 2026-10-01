Golden lies and a year-long ‘royal treasure’ hunt

The gold was real. At least the first piece was.

That tiny sample was enough to convince a Kochi couple last year that they had stumbled upon a secret fortune.

The men sitting across them spoke of royal families, and a buried treasure discovered during an excavation. Their story sounded unbelievable, but the small piece of genuine gold made the impossible seem real.

Within days, the couple lost `6 lakh. As soon as they received the money, the men disappeared. This led to a nearly year-long hunt by the city police.

The fraud began with a casual meeting at a coffee shop near the Kaloor stadium. The accused befriended the victims — a woman working in the medical field and her husband — before introducing the story.

The duo claimed to have earlier worked for a royal family and came into possession of the treasure. They needed help selling it and were looking for someone reliable.

Then came the crucial detail: the gold sample. That lured the couple.

“Such scamsters do not directly ask for money. They first create an illusion of confidence and trust. They know that a person will not part with lakhs of rupees just because of a story. The sample is used to make the lie appear real,” says an officer familiar with the probe.