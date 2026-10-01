Kerala memories, rebuilt for the internet

Explore Kerala

This one puts Kerala on a screen and lets users wander around it. The open-world gaming platform brings people from different districts into the same virtual space, where they can move around, meet other users and chat through text or voice.

The platform was created by Dilber, a software professional from Kozhikode, who had been experimenting with AI tools to demonstrate what they could do.

Before Little Kerala, he had created a 3D map of Kozhikode city using an AI model and shared it on Instagram. A comment jokingly suggested that he turn the experiment into a complete game. He took it seriously.

The result is a virtual Kerala where users enter by giving their name and district. Each character carries that information, making it possible to see where the people around you are from.

There is more to do than walk around. Users can drive cars, autorickshaws and bicycles. They can collect coconuts, flowers and tapioca to earn points. Leaderboards, meanwhile, show the most active districts and users.

The social element, however, seems to be the real hook. “On the first day, I got heavy traffic. In about 24 hours, there were around a lakh unique requests and nearly one million total requests,” Dilber says.

He believes the ability to talk to other users made the platform more engaging.

“AI did much of the heavy lifting. Publicly available tools such as OpenStreetMap can provide data about buildings in an area, including their height, width and shape, which can then be used to create the virtual environment,” he says.

“We don’t need to tell AI everything separately. Once we give it a small objective, it can build the whole thing.”

He adds the initial version took only a few hours to build. Based on feedback, he and his friends are now working on adding more features.