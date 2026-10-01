Kerala memories, rebuilt for the internet

Some memories have started collecting URLs. The kind you thought would stay exactly where you left them — in the window seat of a private bus, at a crowded chaayakada, in the sound of rain hitting a tin roof, or in that random rush you get when you see something from your hometown.
Then someone gets the very online idea to turn it into a website.
No deep purpose. No startup pitch. Just a random thought, a little coding and the confidence to actually put it out there. A memory becomes a website, a mood gets a play button, a familiar place becomes a virtual world. And suddenly, thousands of people are logging in to revisit something they never thought they had to miss online.
Simply put, these are websites built around familiar Kerala experiences. Instead of just reading about a place or remembering a feeling, you can interact with it on your phone or computer. Walk around a virtual Kerala, mix the sounds of a tea shop, recreate the music and chaos of a private bus, enjoy the ambience of monsoon…
These sites turn ordinary memories into small, quirky digital experiences. It is a little funny, a little unnecessary and very 2026.
Here are a few samples of the trend:
Explore Kerala
This one puts Kerala on a screen and lets users wander around it. The open-world gaming platform brings people from different districts into the same virtual space, where they can move around, meet other users and chat through text or voice.
The platform was created by Dilber, a software professional from Kozhikode, who had been experimenting with AI tools to demonstrate what they could do.
Before Little Kerala, he had created a 3D map of Kozhikode city using an AI model and shared it on Instagram. A comment jokingly suggested that he turn the experiment into a complete game. He took it seriously.
The result is a virtual Kerala where users enter by giving their name and district. Each character carries that information, making it possible to see where the people around you are from.
There is more to do than walk around. Users can drive cars, autorickshaws and bicycles. They can collect coconuts, flowers and tapioca to earn points. Leaderboards, meanwhile, show the most active districts and users.
The social element, however, seems to be the real hook. “On the first day, I got heavy traffic. In about 24 hours, there were around a lakh unique requests and nearly one million total requests,” Dilber says.
He believes the ability to talk to other users made the platform more engaging.
“AI did much of the heavy lifting. Publicly available tools such as OpenStreetMap can provide data about buildings in an area, including their height, width and shape, which can then be used to create the virtual environment,” he says.
“We don’t need to tell AI everything separately. Once we give it a small objective, it can build the whole thing.”
He adds the initial version took only a few hours to build. Based on feedback, he and his friends are now working on adding more features.
Tea & Tunes
A line from a Malayalam film was enough to give Sraya Sreedharan an idea.
While doing an internship, she wanted to build something that felt closely connected to everyday life and gave her room to use her creativity. Then came the phrase “mazha, chaya, Johnson Mash” from the film ‘Oru Yamandan Prema Kadha’.
“That is when I thought I should try something related to that,” says Sraya, who works as a software developer.
The result was Chaaya Kada, a web-based soundboard that lets users create their own tea-shop ambience. Rain, thunder, crowd chatter and music can be switched on and mixed according to one’s mood.
While the Kattan Chaya site offers a more elaborate mix of music, ambience and productivity tools, Chaaya Kada stays closer to the bare feeling of sitting at a tea stall.
Built using Next.js, JavaScript and Tailwind CSS and deployed on Vercel, the project draws daily enquiries.“I have done technically high-level projects, but even now people ask about this website because it connects with people well,” she says.
Nadan Bus Trippin'
There is a very specific kind of Malayalam music experience that happens only on a private bus.
You know the one. The driver’s pendrive has somehow discovered every remix known to mankind. The bass is doing overtime. Someone is ringing the conductor’s bell. And, for some reason, the playlist is immaculate.
Now, privatebus.online turns that memory into a website. Users can pick a bus, play Malayalam songs and remixes, honk an air horn, ring the conductor bell and essentially recreate the private-bus experience from wherever they are.
The idea was described in a Reddit post, where the ‘anonymous’ creator says they came up with it after seeing how hyper-specific music projects could attract large audiences online.
They mentioned a website built around songs associated with Indian barber shops, whose Spotify playlist had reportedly gathered around 18,000 saves. A similar project for truck drivers had also taken off.
So, why not private buses? “I moved to Bangalore a while back, and I genuinely miss those songs. As a child, I always wanted to somehow get the pendrive with all the songs they used to play,” the creator notes. “There was always that one bus with an absolutely insane playlist.”
It is a specific memory. Which is probably exactly why it works. All that is left now is to hear someone shout, “Side-ilottu maari nilkkane”.
Kattan Chaya soundscape
Some people open YouTube when they want rain sounds. Others put on music. Then there is Kattan Chaya, which basically asks: why not do both, and make it feel like you are sitting at a Kerala tea stall?
Created by Alok Sarat Kumar, who works at a private blockchain company, the website combines ambient sounds, Malayalam songs, lo-fi music and a Pomodoro timer.
There are different settings such as ‘Mazhakkalam’, ‘Chayasamayam’ and ‘Rathri’. Users can also mix sounds including rain, thunder, crickets, wind, birds, crowd chatter and a fireplace, while choosing songs separately and adjusting their volume.
The site also features posters of Malayalam films. More than 40 songs have been added, mixing old and new tracks.
The original idea came from Alok’s interest in ASMR. “I used to listen to ASMR sounds on YouTube a lot. I tried different apps too. I noticed that, in western countries, there were websites where one or two sounds would be free and the others would be unlocked while paying. I thought, maybe I could make something like that and add lo-fi music,” he says.
The Kerala flavour came later. “More than nostalgia, I give importance to the vibe,” says Alok.
He initially built kattanchaya.in for himself and his close circle around five months ago. After he posted it on Reddit, the response was bigger than expected. “The sudden traffic rush brought the site down,” he laughs. “Then I had to optimise it.”
Alok says over 50,000 people have used the platform so far.
The site is now also attracting people outside Kerala. “A person from north India contacted me after his Malayali friends showed him the website. He was very excited about it and asked whether I could make something similar with Hindi songs. He even sent me a playlist of songs. So I am planning that,” says Alok.