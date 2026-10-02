Vizhinjam’s 7th-century stone temple remains a monument to neglect

Barely a kilometre from the newly operational Vizhinjam International Seaport stands a 7th-century stone temple that stands as a ‘monument’ of neglect.

Believed to be constructed by the Aye-Vel rulers, the Vizhinjam Stone Temple is an important reminder of the region’s ancient past, but remains largely overlooked even as the region is set to transform into a maritime and tourism hub.

Built out of granite blocks, the temple complex once had two beautifully carved shrines. One has since collapsed. The fallen shrine is said to have housed a Sivalinga, reflecting the influence of the Shaivite tradition.

A small sculpture of the Aye king Vikramaditya Varaguna, under whose reign the kingdom reached its zenith, can also be seen on the wall of the ruined shrine.

The complex acquired further historical significance after Cyclone Ockhi. Among the remnants of the temple, an idol of Karunandadakkan, an Aye ruler, was discovered. The buried idol was found by historian M G Sasibhooshan.

Karunandadakkan is regarded as the founder of Parthivapuram Shala, an important centre of learning modelled on the celebrated Kanthalloor Shala of the Aye dynasty. Ancient records place the institution at Moonchira in southern Keralam.