We hear psychiatrists. But do we hear people living with mental illness?

When I decided to specialise in Psychiatry after graduation, many friends and relatives raised their eyebrows. Even my mother mockingly asked if I was going to be a ‘mental’ doctor — using a Malayalam word usually used to tease persons with mental disorders.

In those days, introducing yourself as a psychiatrist invited curious stares. Like psychiatric disorders, the doctors who treated them were seen as mystical characters.

It took years to affirm that a psychiatrist is like any other health professional, and that psychiatry is a branch of medicine that draws strength from allied disciplines like clinical psychology and psychiatric social work.

Are we hearing lived experiences?

Times have changed. Today psychiatrists are heard and respected. But has the status of persons with mental disorders changed? This question gains relevance with this year’s Mental Health Day theme: ‘Lived Experiences Heard: Real Voices, Real Change.’

On World Heart Day, Cancer Day, Diabetes Day or Kidney Day, we see patients sharing their lived experiences to build awareness. Such sharing by persons with mental disorders is rare. They are unsure how society will treat them if they speak openly about life with a psychiatric disorder.

Negative and discriminatory stereotypes compel many to stay silent, even about their brilliant comeback after treatment. Some carry internalised shame, applying societal prejudices to themselves. And it is in this scenario that we ask them to speak.