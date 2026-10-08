At 16, Tulasi Hegde is taking Yakshagana to new stages

“I was a little scared, but when the host asked whether they could follow, a person from the audience commented that what they could not understand in the dialogue, they understood from my expressions. That made me feel really happy. Language did not become a barrier,” she smiles.

Tulasi feels Yakshagana has always been her calling and credits her mother for planting that seed. Her mother, Kannada poet Gayatri Hegde, has been a lifelong aficionado of Yakshagana.

“She loved listening to Yakshagana songs, and would sing them to me while she bathed and fed me. She would even use these songs to calm me down when I cried,” Tulasi laughs.

“And as I grew older, I also became fascinated by the artform, especially its costumes.”

She was three when she first wanted to learn Yakshagana. The gurus the mother and daughter duo approached felt she was too young and asked her to return at six. Gayatri then decided to learn the art herself so she could teach her daughter. She learnt by watching videos and performances and became Tulasi’s first guru.

Tulasi’s first stage performance came when she was four. “I played the role of Bala Abhimanyu in a Yakshagana competition, and lost. I was so upset and threw tantrums, like any child would do, but my mother vowed to not let me give up,” Tulasi fondly recalls.

When Tulasi was around five, she began formal training with other gurus. She credits G S Bhat Panchalinga for teaching her talas and Vinayak Hegde Kalgadde for guidance in dance and fine-tuning. Gayatri continues to work with her on new concepts.

“The journey has not always been easy,” she says. Yakshagana is still largely male-dominated, though she feels things are changing.

Now a student of the Karnataka 2nd PUC Science, which is a two-year pre-university higher secondary course, she does not see her dedication to her artform as a distraction from her studies.

In fact, she says that her practice has helped her with concentration and grasping power.

When asked if she would continue this when her studies are over, she says, “Yakshagana is my everything. Whatever I achieved in life has come through the art. I have travelled across the country for performances, built an identity, and even got an opportunity to meet the Prime Minister”.

“I didn’t have to make any separate efforts for the achievements. They are all part of what Yakshagana has given me,” she says.

And clearly, she wants to continue performing for as long as she can. “I want to perform till my last breath,” she says.

There is one place she still hopes to perform at someday: Mathura. “Right in front of Lord Krishna,” she beams. “Since Krishna is the character I play most often, performing at the Mathura temple remains a dream.”