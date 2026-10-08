When a ‘Gulf knot’ helped unravel a bank heist tangle

“Cutting open a normal cable tie with bare hands itself is difficult, so think about a much thicker one. We collected every type of cable tie available in the market and showed it to the bank officials, but they were certain that the one with which they were tied up was different.”

The unusual cable tie raised the possibility of a ‘foreign’ element in the case. According to Jayan, such ties are often used by oil companies in the Middle East to secure large pipes being transported on trailers.

“Around seven years before this case, when I was in the Trivandrum Club with a friend, he spoke to me about a man named Jayaprakash aka JP, who had committed crimes like this one in Saudi Arabia. When this memory resurfaced, I checked if this ‘JP’ had any links in the capital district,” he recalled.

Tracing JP’s journey from Saudi Arabia, where he had been released from prison, to Kochi and then further, police eventually confirmed his

presence at Palode in Thiruvananthapuram.

Further probe revealed that JP, along with four other men — Jaseer, Mahendran, Unais and Aneesh — had rented a house in Venjaramoodu.

Jaseer was identified as running a goat farm that was facing a severe financial crisis. However, he had a positive public image, making it difficult to link him to such a serious crime, Jayan said.

“But upon learning about a similar crime — a robbery attempt near Kallara a few days before the Attingal incident — and Jaseer’s presence there as well, we interrogated him. Five hours into the grilling, he admitted the crime and gave the names of his teammates,” Jayan added.

But arresting them was the difficult part, as the accused were in different places, including Kannur and Tamil Nadu.

The plan had been hatched by Jaseer, who brought JP and the others into it. After exploring multiple options, they settled on the bank in Attingal.

According to Jayan, the accused wanted to hit a big jackpot. “The cable ties were likely brought from the Gulf by JP or Jaseer,” says Jayan.

The stolen valuables were recovered from everyone, except Jayaprakash.

However, Inspector M I Shaji, who investigated the case, says the trial is yet to begin even after 13 years. “All requisite documents have been filed,” he says.