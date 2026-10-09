Slavia slays it

Sedans have had a tough run in India’s SUV-obsessed market. While sub-4m sedans survive on affordability and fleet demand, mid-size sedans rely solely on personal choice.

The Skoda Slavia has been one of the strong contenders in the latter segment. The 4.5m-long sedan now gets a mid-life refresh, bringing sharper styling, more features and a new eight-speed automatic with the 1.0 TSI.

Built on Skoda’s India-specific MQB-A0-IN platform — which also underpins the Volkswagen Virtus and Taigun, and the Skoda Kushaq and Kylaq — the Slavia has plenty going for it.

I recently got to drive around the updated Slavia in Jodhpur. Here is a look at what has changed and whether the facelift makes the stylish sedan an even more compelling choice.

The exterior

The facelift retains the Slavia’s long, well-proportioned silhouette. Its sharp character lines and signature grille have also been retained. The grille now features a segmented chrome strip, while the headlamps get segmented LED daytime running lights. The refreshed bumper incorporates new LED fog lamps.

The top-end Monte Carlo variant gets exclusive sporty detailing, including badging, red stripes and black exterior elements.

At the rear, the Slavia gets new LED tail lamps with sequential turn indicators. The profile is enhanced by newly designed 16-inch alloy wheels.

With 179mm of ground clearance, the Slavia offers an advantage usually associated with SUVs.

The exterior colour options are Candy White, Carbon Steel, Brilliant Silver, Lava Blue, Deep Black, Cherry Red, Shimla Green, Steel Grey, Arctic Silver and Cappuccino Beige.