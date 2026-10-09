Slavia slays it

Sedans have had a tough run in India’s SUV-obsessed market. While sub-4m sedans survive on affordability and fleet demand, mid-size sedans rely solely on personal choice.
The Skoda Slavia has been one of the strong contenders in the latter segment. The 4.5m-long sedan now gets a mid-life refresh, bringing sharper styling, more features and a new eight-speed automatic with the 1.0 TSI.
Built on Skoda’s India-specific MQB-A0-IN platform — which also underpins the Volkswagen Virtus and Taigun, and the Skoda Kushaq and Kylaq — the Slavia has plenty going for it.
I recently got to drive around the updated Slavia in Jodhpur. Here is a look at what has changed and whether the facelift makes the stylish sedan an even more compelling choice.
The exterior
The facelift retains the Slavia’s long, well-proportioned silhouette. Its sharp character lines and signature grille have also been retained. The grille now features a segmented chrome strip, while the headlamps get segmented LED daytime running lights. The refreshed bumper incorporates new LED fog lamps.
The top-end Monte Carlo variant gets exclusive sporty detailing, including badging, red stripes and black exterior elements.
At the rear, the Slavia gets new LED tail lamps with sequential turn indicators. The profile is enhanced by newly designed 16-inch alloy wheels.
With 179mm of ground clearance, the Slavia offers an advantage usually associated with SUVs.
The exterior colour options are Candy White, Carbon Steel, Brilliant Silver, Lava Blue, Deep Black, Cherry Red, Shimla Green, Steel Grey, Arctic Silver and Cappuccino Beige.
The Cabin
The cabin retains the sense of build quality and premiumness that has been a Slavia strength. The top-end ‘Prestige’ variant gets beige-and-black upholstery, while the Monte Carlo comes with an all-black theme.
The front seats are wide and supportive, making long journeys comfortable. They are electrically adjustable and ventilated. A segment-first rear-seat massage function adds a feature usually associated with vehicles from higher segments.
The facelift also gets an improved air-conditioning system. According to Skoda, the new variable-geometry compressor replaces the fixed-geometry unit, significantly improving cooling performance.
The generous 2,651mm wheelbase translates into ample legroom, including for rear passengers. The large windows add to the sense of space. While the rear bench is wide enough to accommodate three, the hump on the floor makes the middle position less comfortable.
The 521-litre boot is spacious and user-friendly. Unlike some other manufacturers, Skoda continues to offer a spare wheel.
The 360-degree Area View camera adds convenience and confidence during parking and low-speed manoeuvres, while front and rear parking sensors make it easier to negotiate tight spaces.
The 26.03cm Virtual Cockpit and 25.6cm touchscreen infotainment system are larger than those of the outgoing model. Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with an AI assistant, are among the features on offer.
Hands-free voice commands for functions including music, calls and climate control can recognise Indian English accents.
The Performance
The new Slavia continues with its proven turbo-petrol powertrain line-up, offering a choice of 1.0 TSI and 1.5 TSI engines.
The 1.0 TSI is available with a six-speed manual transmission as well as an all-new, first-in-segment eight-speed torque-converter automatic.
The engine-and-gearbox combination is available across 10 price points, giving buyers a wide range of options to suit their budgets.
The 1.5 TSI is paired with a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission and is available only in the two top-end variants. The 1.5 TSI variants also feature rear disc brakes, further enhancing braking confidence.
The 1.0-litre, three-cylinder engine produces 115hp and 178Nm of torque, while the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder engine develops 150hp and 250Nm.
The new eight-speed automatic brings better manners to the 1.0 TSI. Gear shifts are smooth and seamless. The 1.0 TSI with the eight-speed AT is likely to be the most sought-after combination in the Slavia range.
Of course, the typical three-cylinder vibrations can be felt at times, but they are hardly a deal-breaker. The 1.5 TSI is aimed at buyers seeking stronger performance. However, driving enthusiasts may be disappointed by the absence of a manual transmission with this engine.
The Safety Features
The outgoing Slavia has a five-star Global NCAP safety rating, and the facelift is expected to retain that rating. More than 25 active and passive safety features, including six airbags, are standard across the range, while the higher variants offer more than 40 safety features.
Features such as a rear defogger, rain-sensing wipers, LED fog lamps, auto-dimming IRVM and anti-glare ORVMs are available from the second variant, Classic+.
To Sum Up
The new Slavia continues to offer impressive travel comfort. From the driver’s seat, too, it scores well. High-speed stability and cornering precision are noticeable, while the suspension handles imperfect roads with ease. Body roll is also well controlled.
With 12 variants priced between `9.99 lakh and `18.84 lakh (ex-showroom), the Slavia offers buyers a wide range of choices.
WHAT IS NEW?
Eight-speed torque-converter automatic with the 1.0 TSI engine
Rear-seat massage function and powered front seats
360-degree Area View camera
26.03cm Virtual Cockpit
25.6cm infotainment system with an AI assistant powered by Google Cloud
LED headlamps and tail lamps with sequential rear turn indicators
R16 dual-tone alloy wheels
Refreshed interior themes
Arctic Silver and Cappuccino Beige are new colour options
ENGINE SPECS & FUEL EFFICIENCY
1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol
Power: 85kW / 115hp
Torque: 178Nm
6-speed MT: 19.76km/l
8-speed AT: 19.50km/l
1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol
Power: 110kW / 150hp Torque: 250Nm 7-speed DSG: 18.79km/l
NEW RELEASE
Honda Elevate gets bolder
Honda Cars has given its popular mid-size SUV a bolder new look and a more feature-rich cabin. The refreshed Elevate gets a new bold mesh grille, distinctive tri-bar signature LED position lights, a full-width connected signature LED tail lamp, gloss-black styling elements and newly finished 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels with a clear dark finish.
Inside, the Elevate gets a premium dual-tone ivory-and-black cabin with soft-touch finishes, gloss-black elements and premium leather upholstery. Front and rear seats with active ventilation — a segment-first feature — are among the key additions.
Mechanically, the new Elevate remains unchanged. It continues to be powered by Honda’s 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine, available with a six-speed manual transmission and a seven-speed CVT with paddle shifters.
The engine produces 89kW (121PS) at 6,600rpm and 145Nm of maximum torque at 4,300rpm. Fuel efficiency is rated at 15.31km/l for the manual and 16.61km/l for the CVT. Prices start at L11.8 lakh (ex-showroom).
The writer is a freelance auto expert who hosts TV shows and anchors the YouTube channel ‘CARKADUVA’