Another ‘Litmus’ test loading in capital

Article 51A(h) of the Constitution states: “It shall be the duty of every citizen of India to develop the scientific temper, humanism and the spirit of inquiry and reform.”

The aim of esSENSE GLOBAL is much the same.

Ever since its inception in Kerala a decade ago, the forum has remained rooted in the internet while spreading its branches to Australia, the UK, Europe and the US.

The brainchild of C Ravichandran, an educator, writer and freethinker from Kerala, the group holds regular online meets, where socially relevant topics and the questions or values dogmatically connected to them are discussed.

“The idea is to inspire people to look for evidence in the things that come to them as practices and beliefs,” says Ravichandran.

esSENSE GLOBAL has been organising its annual Litmus meets since 2018, creating an offline platform where speakers, thinkers, young people and experts congregate to ponder questions that affect society.

“Litmus is held in Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode and Ernakulam in turns. The first session was held at Nishagandhi, which had only moderate attendance. But in the subsequent sessions, the number of attendees started increasing, and now around 5,000 people attend the day-long sessions annually,” says Ravichandran.

“This year, Litmus is coming back to Thiruvananthapuram for the third time and will be held at Nishagandhi again on October 20. The theme this year is ‘Cure for Blindness’, though ‘Let Evidence Speak’ is the overarching motto of Litmus.”