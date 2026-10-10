From Nagavalli to Vasu Annan: Malayalam film characters take over AI reels

First, it was Copper_V and Ambaddie. Now Nagavalli, Vasu Annan, Digambaran, Dashamoolam Damu and even Kodumon Potti have joined, all grooving to the beats of popular rap and electro-pop tracks.

Malayali social media users are seeing an influx of bizarrely hilarious videos of these popular film characters battling it out on reels.

If Chemban Vinod became Copper_V with a new fanbase, actor Ambika Mohan joined the scene as Ambaddie.

Soon, Team Ambaddie and Team Copper_V started having rap battles. That’s when some other virtual lurkers discovered actor K Rajesh Hebbar, whose Instagram posts were accompanied by classic and punk rock songs.

Lo and behold, it became a three-team scenario: Ambaddie, Copper_V and Team Hebbar. Things have now gone to, in local parlance, “vere level”.

“I am Team Ambaddie,” laughs Angel Yari, a marketing professional. “This felt organic. All had fun under the comments of their posts. Funny wordplay added to the zing.”

One can’t keep AI creators out of the game these days. They jumped on board.

What began as a playful rivalry between fan pages soon became raw material for wacky AI videos. Familiar faces and characters, set to catchy beats, make great fodder for reels, you see.

“People’s imaginations have no bounds. It is quite crazy out there,” Angel laughs. “Now, my Instagram feed is filled with AI videos of film characters such as Nagavalli, Nakulan, Kannan Srank, Kodumon Potti and Vasu Annan chill tripping or having dance battles.”