How coffee cups became a matter of personal taste

For almost everyone, the morning begins with a cup of their favourite beverage. Coffee, tea, green tea or even milk. Interestingly, the containers from which we consume the drink have also become part of our routine.

If once steel cups and tumblers or glass cups were the norm, now curated ceramic mugs are all the rage. And the mugs are now as important as the chemical balance of the morning java.

Before 3000 BCE, ancient humans drank liquids from carved animal skulls, wood, bone and even primitive clay pots. Soon vessels were created using wood, etc., as raw materials.

The modern-day variation of a coffee cup first originated in West Asia.

Small, porcelain, handleless cups were used there in the 17th century. In the West, this practice of drinking coffee in what we might call a teacup continued for a long time. In the early 18th century, handles were added to them, making the cup and saucer sets as we use today.

Around the same time, manufacturers began experimenting with sizes and styles, making mugs personal artefacts. The culture of fancying coffee cups is fairly new and can be traced back to the mid 1900s, when coffee became a household staple. During this time, cylindrical ceramic mugs started popping up everywhere.