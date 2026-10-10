People who seem fine are not always fine

Some people are good at making others believe they are fine even when they are not. They go to work, look after their families, meet their responsibilities and rarely complain. Yet behind that routine, they may be struggling in ways nobody knows.

We usually notice distress only when something changes drastically, like a person withdrawing from things they once enjoyed. But what about those who keep doing everything expected of them, even as it grows harder?

We need to pay more attention to them. We judge people by what they accomplish and rarely ask how they feel while doing it. This World Mental Health Day, we should look beyond appearances.

Pressures we rarely talk about

Emotional difficulties often arise within ordinary life. Young people face pressure to succeed and become independent. Older adults juggle demanding jobs, finances, children and ageing parents, and many hesitate to admit exhaustion because everyone depends on them.

Senior citizens may feel less needed after retirement or lonely after bereavement, yet their sadness is often dismissed as a natural part of ageing.

People respond to such situations differently. Neither coping well nor needing more support makes someone stronger or weaker, and we should not decide how much another person ought to handle simply because their problems seem ordinary to us.