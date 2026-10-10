The little things count: How gratitude can support mental well-being

Gratitude has travelled through centuries of philosophy, faith and human relationships, often regarded as one of the things that keeps people connected.
A good cup of tea, a friend who checks in without being asked, or a day that goes right for once — these are hardly the stuff of life updates that rack up likes on Instagram. Yet, they count for something in the everyday mix of things that make life bearable.
It is this attention to life’s smaller moments that has brought gratitude listing into conversations around mental well-being. Part of its appeal is how little it demands. There is no elaborate routine to follow, no expensive subscription and no need to turn every experience into a life lesson. It is simply about taking a moment to recognise the good in life.
Studies in positive psychology have linked gratitude with greater life satisfaction, more positive moods and lower materialism. Research into gratitude journals has also found improvements in happiness and overall mood among some participants. These findings suggest potential benefits, though gratitude is not a cure-all and its effects are not uniform.
Amarnath Sankar, writer of ‘Pause, Breathe, Grateful’, believes people often reserve appreciation for the big-ticket moments in life, overlooking the ordinary ones.
“A microdose of gratitude is enough; you don’t need a heavy dose. It is about noticing ordinary things, acknowledging small acts of kindness and appreciating the little things in life. People often wait for major milestones to express gratitude, but that is not necessary,” he says.
The habit, he adds, can become especially relevant in a culture shaped by comparison. Social media offers a steady parade of promotions, holidays, relationships and picture-perfect milestones, making it easy to feel that one’s own life is somehow falling short. Amarnath believes appreciating smaller experiences can help counter the nagging sense that something is always missing.
That does not mean putting a positive spin on everything. “Gratitude can coexist with grief. Losing a pet, for instance, can bring genuine sorrow while leaving room to cherish the companionship shared. For him, appreciation is not about pretending that life is rosy; it is about recognising what mattered, even when circumstances change,” he says.
For Hasna Shajahan, a teacher, writing has long been a way of making sense of thoughts she could not easily share. She began keeping a diary as a child and later turned to gratitude journaling after encountering mental health content online that recommended the practice.
Hasna says she noticed a recurring tendency to anticipate something bad even after a positive experience. Having struggled with depression, she wanted to interrupt that pattern. She began deliberately recording things she appreciated, writing in a personal, conversational style, almost as though she were addressing her partner.
“I wanted to break that loop, so I tried gratitude journaling. I write intentionally and express it. It has brought me relief, and I can see changes in my life,” she says, describing it as a small step towards self-realisation.
Lt Col Suraiya Nath (retd), a psychologist and hypnotherapist, says gratitude need not always take the form of a journal. Spending a minute or two after waking up to reflect on the opportunities and privileges one has had can also be a starting point. For those who are religious, prayer may provide a natural space for the same reflection.
“It is something psychologists recommend and is also used in cognitive behavioural therapy. When practised regularly, it can help keep negative thoughts at bay, though the approach varies from one individual to another,” she says.
She adds gratitude should not become another task to tick off a list or a demand to stay positive all the time. Acknowledging the good in life does not mean dismissing pain or pretending difficult days do not exist. Instead, she says, the practice can help people shift their attention from what went wrong or what they lack to the experiences they value.
7 ways to practise gratitude
Keep a gratitude journal: Write down three things you appreciated during the day.
Write a gratitude letter: Write to someone who has helped or supported you, explaining what they did and why it made a difference.
Practise mindful appreciation: Pause during an everyday activity, such as drinking tea or taking a walk, and pay attention to the pleasant sights, sounds or sensations around you.
Reflect on what went well: At the end of the day, recall one positive experience and consider what contributed to it.
Express appreciation directly: Thank someone for their action. Acknowledge the effort they made.
Try gratitude meditation: Spend a few minutes focusing on something you appreciate, such as a supportive relationship, a comforting memory or a simple pleasure.
Make gratitude a shared practice: Set aside a few minutes at dinner or during a conversation with family or friends for everyone to share something they appreciated that day.