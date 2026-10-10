The little things count: How gratitude can support mental well-being

Gratitude has travelled through centuries of philosophy, faith and human relationships, often regarded as one of the things that keeps people connected.

A good cup of tea, a friend who checks in without being asked, or a day that goes right for once — these are hardly the stuff of life updates that rack up likes on Instagram. Yet, they count for something in the everyday mix of things that make life bearable.

It is this attention to life’s smaller moments that has brought gratitude listing into conversations around mental well-being. Part of its appeal is how little it demands. There is no elaborate routine to follow, no expensive subscription and no need to turn every experience into a life lesson. It is simply about taking a moment to recognise the good in life.

Studies in positive psychology have linked gratitude with greater life satisfaction, more positive moods and lower materialism. Research into gratitude journals has also found improvements in happiness and overall mood among some participants. These findings suggest potential benefits, though gratitude is not a cure-all and its effects are not uniform.

Amarnath Sankar, writer of ‘Pause, Breathe, Grateful’, believes people often reserve appreciation for the big-ticket moments in life, overlooking the ordinary ones.

“A microdose of gratitude is enough; you don’t need a heavy dose. It is about noticing ordinary things, acknowledging small acts of kindness and appreciating the little things in life. People often wait for major milestones to express gratitude, but that is not necessary,” he says.