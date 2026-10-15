How a dented scooter led to the arrest of chain-snatching suspect

The elderly woman had just returned home and was clearing leaf litter on the compound. She heard a noise from inside. She stepped inside the house to check if something had fallen.

Little did she know that a man was waiting behind the refrigerator.

The woman, who runs a coconut oil outlet near Athani in Nedumbassery, usually returns home around 5pm.

After tending to the surroundings of her house, she would go to her son’s house nearby for dinner and spend the night there.

On September 30, as she entered the kitchen to check, the man hiding behind the refrigerator grabbed her from behind and snatched her gold chain at knifepoint.

“He threatened to kill her if she raised an alarm. He then covered her face with a piece of cloth, pushed her into the bathroom and locked her inside from the outside before fleeing,” says Aluva DySP Baiju Paulose, who led the investigation.

The woman shouted for help through the bathroom’s ventilator. Her neighbours rushed to rescue her, and alerted the police.

The investigation posed a challenge as the assailant had concealed his identity with a helmet, jacket and gloves. He was careful enough to not carry a mobile phone. The police had no immediate lead.

“We spoke to the woman’s relatives and examined the CCTV cameras in the area.

We then expanded the search to neighbouring houses and roads. One camera captured a man approaching the area and later fleeing on a scooter,” says Baiju.