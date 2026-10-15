What Kochi’s wildlife sightings tell us about a changing ecology

They come here every day to visit us with their babies,” says Sister Mini of the Congregation of Cottolengo Sisters in Fort Kochi.

Sister Mini has been seeing peafowl in the area for the past few years. The flock has now grown comfortable around the nuns.

“A priest from the nearby Bishop’s House feeds them every day. He has kept a separate sack of rice grain just for the birds. Many others contribute too,” she says.

The birds have become so friendly with the nuns that they even let them hold their young ones. “There are around six adult birds, of which two are peacocks. Then there are four peachicks,” she says with a smile.

Sister Mini, however, does not remember when the peafowl first arrived in Kochi.

Former mayor and historian K J Sohan says he has been seeing these birds in the Fort Kochi area for at least three years. “I don’t know where they came from. They have now made a home here. Not just the peacock, there are monkeys too — an Indian macaque and a brown one, which I have not been able to identify yet,” he adds.

“Then there are pythons. People once feared and killed them. But now dedicated snake catchers help rescue the reptiles and coordinate their release into the wild.”

Sohan adds that pythons have now started hunting stray dogs. “They have got used to this habitat. A new food chain has been established,” he says.

Notably, ‘wildlife sightings’ in Kochi also include monitor lizards roaming urban settings. A recent snap by TNIE lensman A Sanesh showed one scavenging through a pile of garbage in Thrikkakara.

Where did these animals come from? Does their presence raise an alarm over changes in the city’s ecology?

Fen Antony, assistant conservator of forests with the Social Forestry Department in Kochi, says python sightings have become more common since the 2018 floods.

“Landslides and floods are the main reasons they reach here…. through rivers, canals and other waterbodies are how they travel around,” he says.