Meet the horror specialist behind ‘Dracula of Malayalam literature’

The story that never made it to the screen ended up becoming a bestseller. When a horror web series scripted by S K Harinath failed to take off, he could have let the story sit in a drawer. But the Thiruvananthapuram-based writer believed it had more to offer and reworked it into a novel.

Published in 2023, ‘Karuthachan’ has since found a wide readership, reaching its 55th edition in just three years. It is now Green Books’ second most published title after ‘Aadujeevitham’. For Harinath, who had long dreamed of a career in cinema, the book’s success has taken his writing journey in an unexpected direction.

“I had been writing short stories since college, but my ambition was always to work in cinema. I assisted with a few television serials and took my stories to several directors, hoping to find an opportunity. But things didn’t work out. I then decided to publish my stories as books. My first book was ‘Prakasha Rahasyam’, a short-story collection, but it was my second book, ‘Karuthachan’, that brought me wider recognition,” says Harinath.

‘Karuthachan’ follows Shefeeq as he sets out to uncover the circumstances behind the suicide of his girlfriend, Airin. His search leads him into a world of supernatural forces, where seemingly unconnected incidents and characters gradually reveal a disturbing history.

The satanic backdrop lends the story a distinctive edge in a genre that has relatively few such narratives in Malayalam.

“I have always loved listening to horror stories. I enjoy taking those ideas and developing them further in my imagination. Perhaps many readers feel the same way. There is something thrilling about experiencing fear while knowing you are safe, whether you are listening to a story or watching a film. That enjoyment could be one reason people connect with horror fiction,” he says.