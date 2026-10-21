‘A lot to learn from Rajini sir beyond acting’: in conversation with Hakkim Shah

What was it like sharing screen space with some of Indian cinema’s biggest stars?

There is a certain excitement when you are on set with such actors, but once the camera starts rolling, you have to concentrate on the work. But one gets time to interact with them and observe them before and after scenes. Those are moments to cherish.

We shot for around 50 days. Sharing the set with people who have received honours such as the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and Padma honours was special in itself.

How the experience of working with Rajinikanth?

We would greet each other and exchange a few words whenever we met. He is one of the greatest actors we know, but watching him interact with people, I realised there is a lot to learn from him beyond acting. He is humble, simple and welcoming. He speaks to people genuinely.

Considering how big a superstar he is, the fact that he remains so grounded is something worth learning from.

Did you have any combination scenes with Mohanlal?

Yes, I did, but unfortunately, that portion was trimmed. I do not have an official explanation for why it was removed. I had been looking forward to seeing that scene in the film, so I was disappointed when it did not make the final cut. As a Lalettan fan, it was difficult for me.

It must have been disappointing for the team as well, especially considering the time, effort and resources that go into shooting a scene.

How has the audience response been in theatres?

I have been to the theatres three times so far to witness the celebrations, and it has been wonderful to see people enjoying the film. That kind of collective excitement is almost magical. There are several moments that give you goosebumps, and it is lovely to watch audiences respond to them.

The ‘Tiger ka Hakkim’ reel is doing the rounds…

That’s a reel my friends took when we went to Kavitha Theatre in Kochi. The celebrations are usually much bigger at Kavitha than at a multiplex. Watching a movie with 500–800 people in a theatre like that is a whole different feeling.