‘A lot to learn from Rajini sir beyond acting’: in conversation with Hakkim Shah

Hakkim Shah’s journey in cinema has been a steady climb, with roles across languages and formats showcasing his range. From ‘Kadaseela Biriyani’ and ‘Nayattu’ to ‘Sorgavaasal’ and ‘Mirage’, he has explored characters with contrasting temperaments, steadily making his mark in cinema.
He has also ventured into the OTT space with the Malayalam series ‘Roslin’ and ‘The Chronicles of the 4.5 Gang’, and the Hindi series ‘Black White & Gray: Love Kills’.
His latest outing, Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer 2’, which hit theatres on October 15, sees him as Sharva Kalpak alongside some of Indian cinema’s biggest names, including Mohanlal.
TNIE sits down for a chat with Hakkim. Excerpts:
How did you come on board ‘Jailer 2’?
I received a call from the direction team through director Nelson sir’s office. There were discussions, look tests and auditions.
They had approached me for the first ‘Jailer’ as well, asking me to send my current look. I did, but things did not progress beyond that.
I was a fan of the film, and when I watched it, I felt I had missed a huge opportunity. But they considered me again for ‘Jailer 2’. Nelson sir offered me two or three characters to choose from. Eventually, I landed the role of Sharva Kalpak.
The film features several Malayalam actors. There seems to be a growing presence of Malayalam artists in Tamil cinema…
Malayalam cinema and its artists are generally held in high regard because we make good films and produce strong content. Also, the first half of ‘Jailer 2’ is set in Kerala, so including Malayalam actors was necessary for the story.
After playing villains in ‘Kadaseela Biriyani’ and ‘Sorgavaasal’, did you find yourself being offered similar roles more frequently?
Yes. I have still been getting these kinds of roles. But I am still at a stage where I explore the opportunities that come my way rather than choose from several stories. I try to give my best to every role I am offered.
What is your approach to playing a villain?
I consider myself a director’s actor. I trust the director to guide me on how a performance should be pitched. I don’t follow any fixed rules or rituals to get into character. For ‘Jailer 2’, maintaining the character’s mood was the main task. I wouldn’t call it the best character of my career, though.
What was Nelson’s brief about Sharva?
He explained the Kalpak family and its dynamics. The character’s mood was different from the energy of ‘Sorgavaasal’ or the psychopathic coolness of ‘Kadaseela Biriyani’. We had to find a middle ground. We eventually settled on a Mexican look.
There were four look tests, so it was a fairly long process. I was also shooting for three or four Malayalam films simultaneously. Thankfully, everyone involved in those projects helped me adjust my schedules.
Sharva Kalpak’s look has drawn comparisons with Lalo from the ‘Breaking Bad’ universe…
Yeah, a lot of people have made that comparison. I don’t know whether it was intentional.
What was it like sharing screen space with some of Indian cinema’s biggest stars?
There is a certain excitement when you are on set with such actors, but once the camera starts rolling, you have to concentrate on the work. But one gets time to interact with them and observe them before and after scenes. Those are moments to cherish.
We shot for around 50 days. Sharing the set with people who have received honours such as the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and Padma honours was special in itself.
How the experience of working with Rajinikanth?
We would greet each other and exchange a few words whenever we met. He is one of the greatest actors we know, but watching him interact with people, I realised there is a lot to learn from him beyond acting. He is humble, simple and welcoming. He speaks to people genuinely.
Considering how big a superstar he is, the fact that he remains so grounded is something worth learning from.
Did you have any combination scenes with Mohanlal?
Yes, I did, but unfortunately, that portion was trimmed. I do not have an official explanation for why it was removed. I had been looking forward to seeing that scene in the film, so I was disappointed when it did not make the final cut. As a Lalettan fan, it was difficult for me.
It must have been disappointing for the team as well, especially considering the time, effort and resources that go into shooting a scene.
How has the audience response been in theatres?
I have been to the theatres three times so far to witness the celebrations, and it has been wonderful to see people enjoying the film. That kind of collective excitement is almost magical. There are several moments that give you goosebumps, and it is lovely to watch audiences respond to them.
The ‘Tiger ka Hakkim’ reel is doing the rounds…
That’s a reel my friends took when we went to Kavitha Theatre in Kochi. The celebrations are usually much bigger at Kavitha than at a multiplex. Watching a movie with 500–800 people in a theatre like that is a whole different feeling.
Your career has progressed slowly, steadily. How do you look back on the journey so far?
It has been a gradual and natural process. If I suddenly found myself at the top of the graph one morning, I would probably be surprised. But in my case, everything has happened step by step.
What surprises me is when people tell me they are proud of my growth and see it as a personal victory because they have watched my struggles from the beginning. That makes me realise how closely some people have followed my journey.
I know I have worked hard to get here, and I believe I deserve it. I will continue working harder. I feel the best is yet to come.
You once said that you see cinema as a job. Has that perspective changed over the years?
No, I still see cinema as a job. Whatever happens in this profession, I try not to let it affect my life beyond work. I have my family and personal life, and I want to keep them separate from my career.
People often give cinema artists a larger-than-life image, but I do not relate to that perception. For me, treating acting as a job, doing my work and returning home is the most comfortable way to live. Otherwise, things can become complicated.
Any upcoming releases?
A film titled ‘Hail Mary’, directed by debutant Vishnu Revikumar and produced by Martin Prakkat. It is based on a novel by G R Indugopan, with Kunchacko Boban in the lead. There are other projects too, but nothing has been announced yet.
What kind of roles or projects are you hoping to take on?
Nothing specific, really. As I said, I am not in a position where I can choose one film from several offers. I hope to be part of good films and give my best to every character that comes my way. If I can do that and find happiness in my work, that is enough for me.