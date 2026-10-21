Madhulita Mohapatra retells the Mahabharata through Draupadi

Her story is where strength meets vulnerability, and sensitivity navigates the uncharted terrain of stoic expression. In the Mahabharata, Draupadi’s silences often spoke louder than her words.

Her life was steeped in drama. Even her birth from fire was extraordinary. Yet her demeanour was one of fiery restraint, her anger focused and forceful. She was at the heart of the epic, instrumental in driving its plot towards its eventual denouement.

These qualities have made Draupadi a muse for generations of artists.

The latest to revisit her story is eminent Odissi exponent Madhulita Mohapatra whose choreography titled Draupadi’s Mahabharata — The epic that began with her, was presented by the Nrityantar Dance Ensemble at the Soorya Festival in Thiruvananthapuram last weekend.

With the poise of a queen intact, Draupadi emerges through Madhulita’s choreography as a woman negotiating the vulnerabilities of a life that would alter the course of an epic.

Her journey culminates in the great war fought in the name of dharma, in which she loses her sons and brothers even as the Pandavas reclaim their kingdom in the name of righteousness.

“Rather than recount the Mahabharata as a sweeping tale of dynastic rivalry and war, I sought to place Draupadi at its centre, allowing the epic to unfold through the eyes of the woman whose life was irrevocably shaped by its events,” Madhulita says.

“Her story is not just about humiliation or revenge. It is also about dignity, resilience and the consequences of injustice.”

The result is an elegant, layered narrative that draws its dramatic force from the interplay of movement, expression, music and silence.