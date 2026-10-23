Elevating the Elegance

The mid-size SUV market has begun to resemble the roads these vehicles are built to conquer: crowded, competitive and, at times, confusing.

With manufacturers piling on technology, fresh styling and multiple powertrain options, standing out requires more than a dependable engine and a comfortable cabin.

Japanese carmaker Honda has taken a measured approach with the Elevate, a no-nonsense SUV that prioritises practicality. Now, with the facelift, the company is looking to close the equipment gap with its rivals without tampering with the fundamentals.

Drives through congested city streets and open highway stretches of Delhi reveal how far the update goes in making the Elevate a more complete package. Here are some impressions

HOW IT LOOKS

Honda hasn’t altered the Elevate’s overall character, but the changes lend it a more contemporary and youthful appearance. As expected from a facelift, the front fascia receives the most attention.

The LED headlamps are now connected by a segmented LED strip, while the grille and headlamp surrounds sport a glossy-black finish in place of chrome. The Honda logo has moved to the bonnet, and the fog-lamp housings are finished in body colour.

Changes along the sides are relatively subtle. Gloss-black body cladding, silver-coloured inserts on the door cladding and darker-finished 17-inch alloy wheels lend the SUV a refreshed look.

At the rear, a full-width connected LED strip links the tail-lamps, bringing the design in line with current styling trends.

Here is where the facelift makes a more noticeable impression. The new ivory-and-black upholstery enhances the sense of space, while the ergonomics remain a strong point. The commanding driving position and supportive seats make longer journeys comfortable.