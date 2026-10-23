Elevating the Elegance

The mid-size SUV market has begun to resemble the roads these vehicles are built to conquer: crowded, competitive and, at times, confusing.
With manufacturers piling on technology, fresh styling and multiple powertrain options, standing out requires more than a dependable engine and a comfortable cabin.
Japanese carmaker Honda has taken a measured approach with the Elevate, a no-nonsense SUV that prioritises practicality. Now, with the facelift, the company is looking to close the equipment gap with its rivals without tampering with the fundamentals.
Drives through congested city streets and open highway stretches of Delhi reveal how far the update goes in making the Elevate a more complete package. Here are some impressions
HOW IT LOOKS
Honda hasn’t altered the Elevate’s overall character, but the changes lend it a more contemporary and youthful appearance. As expected from a facelift, the front fascia receives the most attention.
The LED headlamps are now connected by a segmented LED strip, while the grille and headlamp surrounds sport a glossy-black finish in place of chrome. The Honda logo has moved to the bonnet, and the fog-lamp housings are finished in body colour.
Changes along the sides are relatively subtle. Gloss-black body cladding, silver-coloured inserts on the door cladding and darker-finished 17-inch alloy wheels lend the SUV a refreshed look.
At the rear, a full-width connected LED strip links the tail-lamps, bringing the design in line with current styling trends.
Here is where the facelift makes a more noticeable impression. The new ivory-and-black upholstery enhances the sense of space, while the ergonomics remain a strong point. The commanding driving position and supportive seats make longer journeys comfortable.
For the first time in the segment, according to Honda, the Elevate offers ventilation for both the front and rear seats. The feature is particularly welcome during India’s scorching summers and gives the SUV an advantage over rivals that do not offer this convenience.
The rear bench offers generous space and cushioning, making it comfortable for two adults.
Finding an ideal driving position was effortless, thanks to the eight-way power-adjustable driver’s seat. The 360-degree surround-view camera and front parking sensors also make negotiating tight parking spaces considerably less stressful.
Combined with generous legroom and a large 458-litre boot, the Elevate scores well on everyday practicality.
Honda hasn’t followed the trend of cramming the cabin with multiple screens. The 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless smartphone integration remains, alongside a semi-digital instrument cluster and a wireless phone charger.
The camera-based Honda SENSING advanced driver-assistance system includes features such as automatic emergency braking and lane-keeping assistance. The LaneWatch camera, which provides a view of the passenger-side blind spot, is another useful addition.
THE POWERTRAIN
The familiar 1.5-litre, four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine continues to power the Elevate. Producing 121 PS and 145 Nm of torque, it remains a smooth operator.
Paired with the CVT automatic transmission, the engine delivers power progressively, making the SUV easy to drive in stop-and-go city traffic. Its predictable character and absence of turbo lag make urban commutes particularly effortless.
The paddle shifters allow the driver to select simulated gear ratios in manual mode, proving useful when overtaking on highways. However, push the engine hard and its high-revving nature becomes audible inside the cabin.
The Elevate’s suspension is well-suited to Indian road conditions. The 220mm ground clearance inspires confidence over speed breakers and deep potholes, while straight-line stability is reassuring.
The SUV also keeps body pitch and roll reasonably well controlled. Cabin insulation is effective at cruising speeds, although engine noise becomes more prominent under hard acceleration. Honda assures that insulation levels have improved over the outgoing model.
VERDICT
The Honda Elevate facelift addresses several shortcomings of the original model by adding a 360-degree camera, power-adjustable front seats, ventilation for both front and rear seats, and improved convenience features.
Crucially, it retains the ride quality, straightforward powertrain and practical cabin that define the SUV.
For buyers who prioritise mechanical simplicity, long-term dependability and everyday usability over flashy technology and the fuel efficiency offered by more advanced powertrains, the updated Elevate makes a compelling proposition. With prices broadly aligned with those of its rivals, it remains a sensible contender in an increasingly crowded segment.
The Engine
The 1.5-litre i-VTEC DOHC petrol engine produces 89 kW (121 PS) at 6,600 rpm and 145 Nm of torque at 4,300 rpm. It is available with a six-speed manual transmission or a CVT with sporty seven-speed paddle-shift functionality.
Manual transmission: 15.31 km/l
CVT: 16.61 km/l
Variants
The Elevate is available in five grades with manual transmission — SV, V, VX, ZX and ZX+ — and four grades with CVT transmission: V, VX, ZX and ZX+.
Price (ex-showroom, Delhi)
The Honda Elevate facelift is priced between `11.80 lakh and `18.40 lakh, depending on the variant and transmission. The range starts with the SV manual and extends to the top-spec ZX+ Black CVT.
Renault Duster Strong Hybrid
Renault India has launched the globally acclaimed Duster Strong Hybrid E-Tech 160 in India. This brings Renault’s globally established E-Tech hybrid technology to the Indian market, combining its hybrid expertise with the iconic Duster SUV. The strong-hybrid powertrain pairs a 1.8-litre petrol engine with two electric motors and a 1.4 kWh battery, delivering a maximum system output of 160 PS and peak motor torque of 208 Nm. The system introduces a multi-mode automatic gearbox inspired by Formula 1 technology, with two electric and four petrol gears offering 15 drive combinations for smoother and more responsive driving. Renault claims a best-in-class, ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of 29 km/l. The company says up to 80 per cent of city driving can be completed in pure electric mode, with fuel savings of up to 29 per cent compared with diesel. The Duster Strong Hybrid E-Tech 160 is available in three variants — Evolution, Techno and Emotion. Prices start at I16.99 lakh.
Brezza breezes past mega-milestone
The Maruti Suzuki Brezza has crossed the landmark 1.5-million sales milestone. The new Brezza offers multiple powertrain options, including the new Turbo Boosterjet engine, the K15C engine and S-CNG technology, as stated in the supplied company information. The Brezza S-CNG features an underbody fuel-tank configuration, preserving boot space without compromising everyday practicality. The model also carries a five-star Bharat NCAP safety rating and comes with a host of safety features.