Six decades on, ‘Chemmeen’ still holds the coast in its spell

“Ramu Kariat initially wanted to shoot ‘Chemmeen’ along the stretch of coast between Purakkad and Thycal in Alappuzha, where the story is set. However, due to some issues with the locals in Purakkad, he shifted the shoot to Nattika beach, which he knew well,” says Sunil Kumar T S, secretary of Manappuram Sameeksha, which is organising the anniversary celebrations.

“Residents here offered the crew their homes and clothes for the shoot. Some portions were also filmed at Azhikode beach.”

Sunil says the celebrations will honour Kariat’s contribution to Malayalam cinema and the film’s place in the region’s history.

Bringing Thakazhi’s coastal world to the screen required both money and technical expertise. Kariat reportedly paid `8,000 for the film rights, but his attempt to secure financial support from the Kerala Financial Corporation failed. The production eventually received backing from young businessman Babu Ismail Sait, popularly known as Kanmani Babu.

Made on a budget of about `8 lakh, the film reportedly earned close to `40 lakh. Babu later used the earnings to build Kavitha theatre in Ernakulam.

“Babu Sait’s backing helped Kariat bring some of the finest technical talent together for the production. The film had cinematography by Marcus Bartley and U Rajagopal, editing by Hrishikesh Mukherjee and a screenplay by S L Puram Sadanandan. Salil Chowdhury made his debut in south Indian cinema with ‘Chemmeen’, with singers such as Manna Dey and Yesudas lending their voices to its songs,” says Satheesh Kumar Visakhapatnam, a writer who researches cinema and film music.

“Babu’s only wish was that the film should find a lasting place in Malayalam cinema history and be discussed by generations to come. That wish has certainly come true.”

Satheesh, who hails from a neighbouring village, remembers the excitement surrounding the shoot. “I was six or seven years old then.

Public transport was not easily available, but some youngsters were so curious about the filming that they rented bicycles to go and watch the process,” he recalls with a smile.

“They would return and describe what they had seen as if they were recounting the film itself, talking about how handsome Madhu was and how beautiful Sheela looked.”

The film also drew families to theatres at a time when cinema outings were largely dominated by men. “There were no streetlights then, and people had to carry ‘choottu’ (fire torches) to find their way at night. I remember four or five families going together to watch ‘Chemmeen’ after its release,” he says.

P R Karuppan, 91, was among the youngsters who watched the shoot. “We were curious about how films were made and what the actors did between takes. Many of us would go and watch the shooting whenever we had time,” he recalls.

“The crew spent a lot of time near the fishing areas, and villagers helped them whenever they could. Even long after the crew left, the shooting remained a topic of conversation here. The place where Karuthamma’s thatched-roof house once stood has since been swallowed by the sea.”

Tickets cost just 25 paise, recalls local resident K Raghavan. “Watching ‘Chemmeen’ in the theatre was special because we could recognise places from our own surroundings on the screen. We would point them out to one another as the scenes played,” he says.