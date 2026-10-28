After Emily Dickinson passed away, her sister found around 1,800 poems in a wooden chest. Most were bound with strings, and a few still in the stages of correction.

During her lifetime, and immediately after her death, some of her poems were published, mostly due to the efforts of her sister. However, the editors found those poems unconventional and not following the rules of her time. Hence, the ones which were published were heavily edited.

In short, those had nothing of Dickinson in them!

Almost seventy years later, Thomas H Johnson decided to publish Dickinson’s poems in original form and with all em dashes (a marked feature of her poetry). He also listed Emily’s alternative word variations, restored the capitalisation of certain words, and numbered her poems.

After great pain, a formal feeling comes —

The Nerves sit ceremonious, like Tombs —

The stiff Heart questions ‘was it He that bore,’

And ‘Yesterday, or Centuries before’?